Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 12.10.20

-So spoilers indicate we will be having a returning superstar this week. I’m sure it won’t bring about any controversy. Also this is the last ThunderDome Orlando show. Also also, it was just announced that PA is going back on lockdown until Jan 4. Let’s get to it!

-In Memory of Pat Patterson!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL (for the last time)

-We start with Elias and standing by his side is a returning Jaxon Ryker. Yep! Elias talks about last Monday when he was electrocuted and was told he may never play guitar again. Naturally, that won’t stop Elias as he strums a few chords. He calls it a miracle that he can play and a lesser individual would have been killed. Being electrocuted only made him stronger and gave him visions. He had a vision that involved the man standing by his side. He also had a vision of universal truth and that is WWE stands for…..you know. Ryker gets the honors of screaming out “Walk with Elias.”

-The 24/7 posse runs out and Ryker destroys a few of them. Truth says he likes Elias’ song, but he likes his a lot better and starts rapping his theme song. Ryker and Elias are not amused and I guess that’s the end of this segment.

-Oh man, Keith Lee vs Angel Garza tonight. Keith Lee is getting Main Event duty now. Again, I am not sure if this is a demotion or if they just want bigger names on Main Event. I assume the later as they have had Elias, Hardy and Cross on the last few weeks and now Lee.

-Video package covering Reigns/Uso vs. Kevin Owens. Again, Owens vs Reigns is going to be great!

-Back to SmackDown with Reigns/Uso vs. Owens/Otis. Reigns showing up late to punish his cousin is great as is Reigns destroying Otis. Owens using a Samoa Drop to piss off Reigns also fantastic! Owens nearly gets the win, but Reigns gets disqualified and then beats the piss out of Owens and Jey because he is awesome! Heyman’s face as Reigns brutalized Jey also great as he looks terrified of the man and sells it so well.

-Back to RAW as Sheamus and Drew get into a brawl with Miz and Morrison on Miz TV while also included AJ Styles. That led to a handicap match with Drew/Sheamus vs. Miz/Morrison/AJ. Sheamus accidentally hits Drew with The Brogue Kick leading to AJ getting the win with The Phenomenal Forearm. Sheamus and Drew throw blows in the back as any good friends from across the pond would do. They make it by putting Pat Buck through a table and then on RAW Talk mentioned they were going to a bar for Guinness. Again, crazy Lads!

-Congrats to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the birth of their baby girl.

Keith Lee vs. Angel Garza

-Phillips pimps the WWE 24 Documentary on Keith Lee and you can find my review here. Garza smartly tries to keep his distance and already is down to his wrestling gear as this week is a bit more serious than previous weeks. Garza grabs an arm and well, that goes about as you would expect as Lee tosses him across the ring. Garza starts throwing kicks at the legs but gets caught and Lee goes to work on the arm. He easily lifts Garza off the ground, but Garza gets in a few shots to break. He gets dumb again and tries a side headlock. Lee powers out and Garza next tries an Irish Whip, but seriously man? Garza gets tossed around the ring and takes a sick Pounce that sends him across the ring and bouncing off the corner and then to the floor as we take a break. Damn!

-Back and Garza is still getting mauled. Lee tosses Garza from one corner to the other as they show a replay of the Pounce. Garza eats a splash in the corner which gets a two count. Lee preps for a Spirit Bomb, but Garza escapes. He hits a dropkick and then smartly goes to a chop block. A head kick follows for a one count. Garza continues with multiple dropkicks to the grounded Lee and another one on the apron. To the floor and Lee gets sent into the ring post. That seemingly pissed Lee off who shoves Garza off into the announce table. Lee rolls back into the ring, but Garza is right back on him with a reverse chinlock. He transfers to an armlock and tries a pin, but Lee powers out. Garza back to the basement dropkick and Lee powers out of another cover. Lee fires off some heavy strikes, but misses a charge in the corner as Garza gets a drop toehold to send him face first into the top buckle. Garza can’t get a pin and then gets killed with a double chop to the chest. That looked like it took Garza’s soul! Spirit Bomb ends this one for Lee at 8:21.

Winner: Keith Lee via pin at 8:21

-This was fun as you would expect and you know they could tear the house down, but this is Main Event. Lee winning is obviously the right call, but Garza continues to be one of my favorites. Again, Main Event is below both these guys, but I have no problem watching them here. **3/4

-Recap of Orton/Fiend with Bliss involved, and I am all for this as I love the Fiend/Bliss pairing and Orton is great in storylines that involved mind games. Also, they remembered the history between these two which is nice to see.

-Back to RAW with Orton doing a interview that is interrupted by Bray Wyatt in The Fun House. Randy wants a match with Bray Wyatt as he gets The Fiend at TLC. That leads to Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt from RAW and you knew a finish wasn’t coming, but that’s ok as The Fiend reveal was a good one with some great camera work. The Fiend takes Orton out with The Mandible Claw to continue the feud.

