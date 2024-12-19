Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.11.24  

-Peacock decided to upload the last three episodes of this show as I guess we will no longer be on a two week delay. For these next three I will still just review the two matches and with next week’s episode I will go back covering the entire show. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Otis (w/ Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa) vs. Pete Dunne

-Rematch from Halloween where Otis got the win. Otis has the stanky leg going as he feeds off the crowd, but Dunne attacks with a forearm. Otis runs Dunne down with a shoulder. Pete grabs an arm and tries small joint manipulation, but Otis slugs him down. Otis with another knock down and we get a Thriller Dance. He charges, but Dunne moves and Otis goes shoulder first into the post. Nice bump there from Otis. Dunne lands a forearm on the floor and then shoves Otis back into the ring for some proper small joint manipulation. He stomps the elbow and breaks Otis down with a armbar. He bends back the arm and then stomps the elbow again. Dunne unloads with piston rights, but Otis just eats them and hits a short-arm clothesline. Pop-up face plant! Dunne flips over in the corner, but runs into a spinning back fist. Otis rips off the shirt as OTIS-MANIA is running wild. CATERPILLAR, but DUNNE STOMPS THE HANDS TO CUT OFF THE MOVE. FANTASTIC! Dunne off the ropes with a dropkick, but he gets distracted by Tozawa leading the crowd in a “Butch” chant. That lets Otis hit a flipping body block for the pin at 4:33.

Winner: Otis via pin at 4:33

-If you go back and read the review of their last match, it’s almost beat for the beat the same as this one. Shoulder into the post. Caterpillar Counter. Butch chant leading to the win, but this time it was Tozawa instead of Maxxine. This one got an extra minute over the last encounter. **

Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-This is also a rematch as they met on Aug 15th. Kaiser stalls early, so no bell as he bails to the floor. Lee hits a suicide dive and sends Kaiser back into the ring and now we have a bell. Cross-body from Lee and then he blocks a backdrop with a kick to the chest. Running clothesline in the corner, but a charge is countered by Kaiser hitting a dropkick to the knee. Lee gets hung upside down on the apron and Kaiser hits a basement dropkick to knock him to the floor. We take a break at 1:32.

-Back with Kaiser holding a hammerlock and dropping Lee on that elbow on the top rope! COOL! Kaiser walks around the ring smugly as he soaks in the boos. He takes too long though as Lee sidesteps a charge and gets a snap German Suplex. Lee fires off strikes and hits an enziguiri. Lee with a head kick and then another kick in the corner. He floats back in from the apron and lands another kick. Basement dropkick in the corner gets two! Kaiser counters off Lee’s shoulders as he goes back to the arm. Rolling DVD gets two. Heavy chop in the corner. They fight up top and Lee lands a chop that knocks Kaiser into the Tree of Woe. He tries to sit up and Lee lands the Double Stomp for two. Lee gets caught trying a move and Kaiser goes back to the arm with an armbar. Lee lands a kick from his back, and then gets his own wacky submission as he hooks a modified tarantula. Kaiser escapes and hits a sick SPIKE DDT for the pin at 8:28.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via pin at 8:28

-Another fun match between these two, but I liked the previous match a little more. Still, I’ll take these two giving me MAIN EVENT BANGERS whenever possible. ***

-Next week we are back to timely episodes of this show. Thanks for reading!