Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.16.21  

-I started looking back on this show from the start of the year in preparation for my year end countdown and it’s kind of startling how many people are no longer part of WWE. I also noticed that we are up to 97 matches for this year and next week’s episode will feature match #100. Yes, I will have watched over 100 Main Event matches for your reading pleasure this year. Can’t wait to see how many for 205 Live now that they switched to 3 matches a show. For now, we tackle matches 98 and 99. Let’s get to it!

Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Taped: Xcel Energy Center, St Paul, MN

Cedric Alexander vs. Veer Mahaan

-Cedric cuts a promo on Veer Mahaan as apparently, he means nothing since he is only a prospect. He wants Veer to come prove himself. This won’t end well! So, judging by the announcers they seem to be positioning Veer as a babyface. Cedric talks trash to start and gets punched in the face for it. Effective! Veer throws him across the ring and slugs away in the corner. Cedric slips out of a slam attempt and lands some forearms, but gets flipped inside out off a shoulder tackle. Cedric crawls over to Shelton for advice, and it seems to work as he avoids a headbutt. He lands some more strikes and goes to a chinlock as he tells the ref, “Ask him.” The crowd actually gets behind Veer and he breaks the hold but misses a charge in the corner. Cedric back to the chinlock and then a few boots to the face. Veer gets annoyed, but Cedric continues with chops. Veer catches a charging Alexander with a modified Thesz press that looked more like a splash. Speaking of which he lands a splash in the corner. He hits a sidewalk slam and drops a high elbow. He winds up and The Million Dollar Arm finishes at 4:14.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 4:14

-Cedric knew what to do here and he made Veer look good. He still needs work, but that’s what these matches are for. He does have a presence and look about him. Having him as a face is interesting and we will see how long that lasts before they make him an evil foreigner again. **

-Back to SmackDown a few weeks back as Brock and Sami become the comedy duo we never knew we needed. Sami then gets destroyed by Brock and Reigns picks the bones to retain his Universal Title. I was still hoping we would see Sami added to Brock/Reigns, but no dice.

-Back to SmackDown as The Canadian Alpha Males steal the show again. “You dumped me on my head, how is that a favor?” Brock speaking French is great and speaking of great, Heyman’s reaction to all of this is priceless. Sami is killing it and look right at place with Brock. Heyman going through his spiel to fire up Brock, while Sami dies inside is also great. Sami gets destroyed again which is what Sami does.

-Later on SmackDown Kayla continues to wreck Paul’s world and he just wants her to leave him alone. She asks Paul how he thinks Roman will react to what happened. Paul looks terrified and leaves. Kayla is enjoying this!

-Video package for Becky Lynch/Liv Morgan. Glad to see they are giving us the rematch on PPV.

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch cuts a promo on the fans while putting over everything she has done. She quotes HHH from his Evolution days in a nice touch and then we see Sad Liv Fan on the Tron. Speaking of Liv, she is here to interrupt and it leads to the rematch being set for Day 1 after they brawl and Becky destroys Liv’s hand and arm with the ring steps.

-Still on RAW, Bobby Lashley has MVP let the world know he wants in the WWE Title Match at Day 1. Pearce and Sonya will add Lashley if he can beat Rollins, Big E, and Kevin Owens in one night. Lashley doesn’t even sweat it as he accepts. That’s good character touch there as he doesn’t complain and just accepts.

Apollo Crews (w/ Azeez) vs. T-Bar

-Back elbow from T-Bar to start and then he just tosses Apollo across the ring. Apollo fights back in the corner with clubbing blows and then a splash. He follows with a dropkick to the knee, then two to the head which gets two. Nice! T-Bar powers Crews into the corner and hits a backbreaker. He comes off the middle ropes with a double axe to the chest for another two count. He heads up again, but Azeez distracts him and Crews knocks him to the floor as we take our standard Main Event Main Event commercial break.

-Back with Crews in control with a chinlock. T-Bar breaks and gets a whip to the corner and lands a superkick on Crews as he went to the middle rope. T-Bar brings him down from there with a chokeslam for two. Crew avoids a clothesline and hits an enzuigiri, but can’t follow up as T-Bar gets a release vertical suplex for two. T-Bar pounds away in the corner, but gets caught charging in. Crews gets a missile dropkick and the standing moonsault gets two. Crews hits an ugly German Suplex as he just dead lifted him. He heads back up again, The Frog Slpash is avoided, and T-Bar gets the discus boot. Eyes Wide Shut finishes at 7:17.

Winner: T-Bar via pin at 7:17

-Solid match between two pros. T-Bar getting the win hopefully means they have something for him on the Main Roster sooner than later. **1/2

-Azeez goes after T-Bar after the match, and he ends up eating the discus boot as well.