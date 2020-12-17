Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 12.17.20  

-What new face that should be above working on Main Event will we see this week? Again, not complaining as I will take any kind of star power on this show. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Tampa, FL

-Sarah Schreiber is in the ring and brings out 45 time and current 24/7 Champion, R Truth. As I say on RAW Talk every week, Truth is a National Treasure! Sarah asks Truth why he requested this interview. Truth says his middle name is ‘Dangerously’ and puts over his childhood hero, John Cena as also living dangerously. He wants to be like Cena and he needs a legendary contract signing. So Bruce is writing Main Event now?

-Drew Gulak is out and he has a contract in hand. He thinks this is Truth’s best idea yet, but Truth doesn’t know if this is some kind of Tozawa ninja mind trick. Gulak looks up to Truth and would be honored to be part of the first ever 24/7 Title contract signing. Truth admits he had Drew pegged wrong and he wants a Bouncy Castle, a Declaration of Independence desk, laser pens, and Gary Oldman dressed as Commission Gordon. Nice! Gulak shows Truth the contract as he waves for a ref to come out. Truth realizes the contract doesn’t look official and gets rolled up by Drew but kicks out at two. Truth then leaves Gulak laying with an Attitude Adjustment to end this segment.

-Recap of Owens/Reigns as we are just days away from their TLC Match at TLC.

-Back to SmackDown as KO is cutting a promo on a ladder and gets blasted with a chair from behind by Jey Uso. Reigns smiles as he watches on a TV in the back. KO gets in a few chair shots of his own and beats the hell out of Jey with all the various TLC weapons including a pop-up powerbomb through a table. Reigns is out as KO is hobbled, but our Tribal Chief isn’t stupid as Heyman tells him he calls the shots and plays a great hype man as usual. Reigns opts to wait and just stares down Owens before taking his leave. Apparently that is not good enough for Reigns as he hobbles to the back with a chair. He asks Kayla where Reigns is as you don’t talk shit about his family. Reigns enters with a chair and waffles KO and the ass beating is on. These two are great as trash talking while beating someone up and I can’t wait for this match. Reigns tells KO’s kids and wife to talk sense into him or he will be the guy that takes food off their table. Fantastic!

-Recap of Fiend/Wyatt vs Orton. Again, I am a sucker for all things Fiend.

Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans

-This was set-up 2 weeks ago on Main Event as Lacey and Peyton interrupted Nikki’s interview. Nikki challenged one of them to a match and it was Royce who got the win thanks to a distraction from Evans. Peyton (rocking an all denim look) is out with Lacey and they cut a promo on the way to the ring as they call Nikki pathetic, nasty and a loser. Nikki is rather pissed as you expect as she blitzes Lacey in the corner. Lacey sanitizes her hands and we have another go. Cross gets sent to the apron and gets a slingshot into a cradle for two. She goes to work on the arm as Evans calls for Pey Pey. Cross takes a swipe at Royce and ends up getting caught in a triangle in the ropes. Evans rakes the eyes as well which has the added effect of the hand sanitizer. We take a break as Cross is selling the vision issues.

-Back with Evans still in charge as she Gator Rolls Nikki to the apron and bangs her head off the hardest part of the ring. Evans wants more hand sanitizer and Royce won’t do it as she tells Evans the ref is looking right at her. Evans screams at Royce which gives Nikki an opening, but it doesn’t last long as she gets sent into the ring post. Cross beats the count at 8, but Evans is waiting and bounces her head off the mat. A charge in to the corner eats a boot and then both women are out as they pull each other to the mat by the hair. Cross is up first and runs wild with a seated senton followed by a crossbody in the corner. Royce causes the distraction which leads to an Evans small package, but the ref is still with Royce so no count. As the ref turns back, Cross counters into her own pin for the win at 6:57.

Winner: Nikki Cross via pin at 6:57

-I wasn’t a fan of this as it was mostly Evans pulling hair and beating Cross’ head in the mat. Cross got a little run and then the roll-up win to show she is smarter than Evans. Nikki winning was the right call though as Evans is fine losing each week and her mic/character skills can easily get her heat back. *

-Recap of AJ vs McIntyre which has also involved Sheamus, Miz and Morrison. Again, the build has been all over the place, but Drew vs AJ should be a banger on Sunday.

-Back to RAW with The Ascension Ceremony and it ends with AJ laying out Drew with the help from Miz and Morrison while Phillips runs out of time on the USA Network Feed. He gets it all in this week since this is Hulu. Miz and Morrison get destroyed in the melee as usual as well. Obviously, this was nowhere near as great as the Orton/Cena Ascension Ceremony that the crowd hijacked for Bryan and concluded with Punk beating on HHH, Shawn hitting Punk with SCM, Bryan hitting Shawn with a running knee, Orton getting shoved into Steph and HHH paying him for it with a Pedigree. Yes, it sounds weird that a Ceremony that was to build to Orton/Cena Unification TLC Match ended with HHH hitting Orton with a Pedigree, but it was awesome!

-Thanks for reading!