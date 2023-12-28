Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.28.23  

-It’s a different kind of show this week as it will be all recap as with no live edition of RAW, there were no matches taped for this show. I will have my Year End Ranking of every Main Event match column up in the next few days. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show as he is in the studio at WWE HQ. He kets us know this will be a look back, plus a recap of what went down on SmackDown.

-To the video as we join Carmelo Hayes vs. Kevin Owens in the semi-final of the US Title Tournament in progress. Seemed like a good match based on what I saw here and reviews I read. KO gets the expected win. Hayes got a solid two show run to test the waters and he can go back to NXT. I assume he will be a top choice for a post Mania call-up.

-To the brackets as KO is in the Finals and will face the winner of Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley. We will see that match in progress later in this show.

-Hulu commercials! -3 months ago, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso broke the ribs of AJ Styles and put him on the shelf. Their match from SmackDown will be shown tonight (in progress).

-Video package narrated by Paul Heyman about the dominance of Roman Reigns in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He takes a look back on 2023: Jan: win over Kevin Owens, Feb: beating Sami Zayn in Montreal, April: writing a new story to close the book on Cody Rhodes, Oct: outshining LA Knight, Aug: Tribal Combat win over Jey Uso. Heyman also puts over Solo for ending John Cena! Heyman has spoilers for 2024: There will be no challengers knocking off Roman no matter if they are Phenomenal, a Legend Killer, or can’t stop saying “Yeah.” He has some important words and reminds us that 2024 is a Leap Year and we get one extra day to acknowledge Roman Reigns.

-Back to Night of Champions where Seth Rollins becomes the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion (the new version…not the old one).

-Back to RAW where Seth Rollins has a satellite interview with Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg. Seth talks about winning the World Title and how honored he is to be the first man to wear the crown. Rosenberg brings up the return of CM Punk and notes Rollins is not a huge fan. Rollins is asked what ran through his head when Punk’s music hit at Survivor Series. He says it was a mix of rage and disappointment with disbelief while at the same time realizing it was a possibility. It was like seeing a ghost, but a ghost he wants to punch in the face. Jackie asks if Punk can do anything to earn Seth’s respect. Seth says there is a long road to get to that point as it has been 10 years of Punk doing the opposite of getting his respect. For Seth it has been “don’t meet your heroes.” He won’t say it’s Mount Everest, because that won’t do it justice. He jokes about sending Punk coal for Christmas. Jackie switches topics to Drew McIntyre and Seth notes that a lot of what Drew is saying, isn’t wrong. The issue is that Drew has to beat him for the World Title and Seth says he is operating on a level that is untouchable.

-Karrion Kross video package where he brings up how those he battled have changed. They had that story going with people have faced The Fiend for a bit. Kross talks about Authors which all but confirms The Authors of Pain are back and will be with him.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley in progress from the semi-finals of the US Tournament. The Profts get attacked by masked men on the floor which distracts Lashley and lets Santos get the win with a handful of tights to make sure Lashley is super protected. For some reason they cut out before the masked men can reveal themselves to be Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

-To the bracket as it will be Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar!

-Logan Paul sends in a video running down both men and he will see the winner at The Royal Rumble.

-Stanford says there has been one SuperStar that has done it all this year: Jey Uso! Well, I mean he didn’t beat Roman for his title, so that is a faulty statement.

-Back to RAW as Peter and Jackie have Jey Uso join via satellite. Jey notes Christmas has been different since he is in the middle of a family feud. Jey says Cody offered him a new start on RAW where he didn’t have to face his family every week. He was hesitant to comeback, but he trusts Cody. He discuss his love/hate relationship with Sami Zayn and now Jey is the one texting Sami all the time. He calls Sami his “dawg.” Jay is reaching for the stars in 2024 and has to handle his Drew McIntyre problem and then there is unfinished business with The Bloodline.

-We see AJ Styles getting put on the shelf by The Bloodline three months ago again.

-Video package of Roman letting Jey know it is promotion season and good things could be coming if he can take care of Randy Orton. That doesn’t happen as Randy gets the win in a match that had Solo and LA Knight get involved. Roman takes out Knight, but AJ Styles makes his return and blasts Roman with a Phenomenal Forearm. LA Knight gets dropped by AJ as well for good measure.

-Back to SmackDown as AJ explains that Randy and LA knight wants Roman anytime, anyplace, and anywhere. He doesn’t blame Orton and Knight for wanting to face Roman either, but he doesn’t give a damn about them. I like this shades of gray, pissed off AJ Styles. He wants Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble. LA Knight interrupts and the crowd really likes him. He isn’t here to argue with AJ and says AJ can have Roman, after he gets him first. They get face to face and now here is Randy Orton. I like the new shirt, but I am sucker for wrestling shirts that aren’t black. It’s why I have various CM Punk shirts. Orton says nothing will get in his way and they continue to go back and forth. Knight points The Bloodline took out AJ and Orton, but never did it to him, so he is bullet proof at this point. Nick Aldis is here and makes a Triple Threat for SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution and the winner gets Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble. I assume Randy gets the win, but you could also get some shenanigans with it being a 4 Way at The Rumble. That would take two big time players out of The Rumble Match though.

-Back to SmackDown as AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa did battle to close the show. Weird match to book as neither man needs to lose clean and that’s why we have run-ins. Here’s Roman to cause a DQ. A parade of entrances next as here comes Orton, Jey, and then LA Knight. Our heroes stand tall, but then bitch at each other before coming to blows. Roman pulls back Solo and Jimmy, so AJ, LA, and Randy can destroy each other. Smart!

