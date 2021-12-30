Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.30.21  

-Last Main Event of 2021. Sometime in early January my countdown of every Main Event match from 2021 will be up and while I am plugging articles I wrote, here is a recap of my night at WWE’s recent house show in Pittsburgh. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Detroit, MI

T-Bar vs. Sal Sergio

-T-Bar and Balor had a fun big man/little man match at the Pittsburgh House Show. Poor Sal is already in the ring, so you know how this one is going to go. Sal actually talks some trash and gets thrown down off a lockup. He throws a punch and T-Bar just stares him down. Sal begs off and let the SQUASH commence. Release suplex from one corner to another and then again. Backbreaker and then T-Bar just helicopter slams poor Sal over the top rope to the floor. Chokeslam on the apron before getting back into the ring. T-Bar now talks smack for Sal talking Smack to start the match. Running boot and Eyes Wide Shut finish at 2:26.

Winner: T-Bar via pin at 2:26

-Total SQUASH which is what this needed to be and it was an effective one. A good SQUASH can be fun and this one was effective. SQUASH

-Payback 2020: Roman Reigns wins the Universal Championship in a match with two guys that are no longer with the WWE. Good video package here on the dominant reign of Roman as Champion. SummerSlam 2001: Brock Lesnar returns and the package just ignores they already had a match in Saudi Arabia. Roman then fires Paul Heyman and they slice in his interview from Kayla. Outside of that this was great though they could have gone all the way back to Mania 31 if they needed to really drive home how long these two have been battling. I can see why they didn’t want to go back that far though.

-Don’t This Try At Home, School, or Anywhere commercial!

-Commercials!

-Back to SmackDown as we join Charlotte/Toni Storm Title match in progress. Yeah, this didn’t age well as Storm asked for and was granted her release from WWE. Decent match, but you sadly you knew there was no way they were changing the title here. Charlotte gets the win with a small package which you would think meant they would have more matches, but that’s out the window now.

-Liv Morgan/Becky Lynch hype package!

-WrestleMania Dallas! Tickets available now!

-Commercials!

-Back to RAW for the finals of the RK-Bro-nament. The Street Profits knock off The Mysterios to get a RAW Tag Title shot against RK-Bro at Day 1. This was a real fun match as you would expect with these four.

-Commercials!

Shelton Benjamin vs. Veer Mahaan

-As soon as he gets through Main Event, Veer is coming to RAW. We promise! Working with someone like Shelton can only help Veer. Lockup to start and Veer powers Shelton into the corner. Veer offers a clean break and we have another go as Shelton lands a kick to the gut. He lands some more strikes and walks away which is a mistake. Veer unloads with strikes in the corner and gets an elbow followed by a scoop slam. Shelton escapes a suplex and tries a waistlock take down, but Veer blocks and catches Shelton with a boot to the face. They head to the floor and then fight on the apron. Veer gets caught with a jumping knee. Superkick from Shelton sticks Veer and we take our commercial break.

-Edge/Miz hype video!

-Commercials!

-Back with Shelton in control with a chinlock as we get a replay of the sweet superkick. This would be where the crowd is supposed to rally Veer, but the fans like Shelton. Veer fights out, so Shelton switches to a body vice as the crowd is just dead. Man, they can’t even pipe in crowd noise for Veer! Veer breaks again and hits a running splash in the corner. Sidewalk slam and Veer makes sure to turn Shelton so he can drop the elbow for the hard cam to see. This man is ready for the Main Roster! The crowd boos Veer as again, they love Shelton. He rallies and hits a clothesline that sends Veer off his feet. I don’t think he was supposed to go down as he immediately gets up and hits The Million Dollar Arm. Inverted swinging neckbreaker finishes at 8:28.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 8:28

-This was a clunker as the crowd didn’t want to cheer Veer or boo Shelton. There were also some rough spots and just kind of a style clash. The superkick was nice though! *

-Video package on Owens and Rollins destroying Lashley a few weeks back. That is all we get for final build to WWE Title match because COVID kept ¾ of the competitors off RAW.

-Commercials!

-Back to RAW for Miz/Maryse renewing their wedding vowels with Eric Bischoff as the official. I enjoyed this as Miz and Maryse were great playing off the crowd. Miz trying to speak French was fun. “That’s Spanish Mike.” Even Bischoff knows the interruption is coming and here is Edge. He goes old school Brood and the non-blood substance drops from the ceiling onto Miz and Maryse with Bischoff catching a bit as well. Miz sells it like a champ.

-Thanks for reading!