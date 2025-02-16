Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.13.25  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Maxxine Dupri (w/ Alpha Academy) vs. Zoey Stark (w/ Sonya Deville)

-Stark is laughing at Dupri to start as she thinks is a joke. She clowns Maxxine to start and plays to the crowd. Stark takes Maxxine down again, and again, plays to the crowd. Maxxine catches her with an arm-drag and then another. Side headlock, but Zoey breaks and hits a superkick to the chest. Stark works Maxxine over in the corner with some shoulders and sends her into the opposite corner with a hard whip. Chops from Zoey! Maxxine avoids a chop and fires off some her own, but Stark runs her into the corner and then drops a knee to the face after taking her to the ground. Stark with a suplex into modified Flatliner gets two. Zoey is getting too cocky and it bites her as she misses a springboard dropkick. The crowd rallies behind Maxxine and she starts her comeback. Running knee followed by a Fisherman’s Suplex. Splash in the corner and we get a backwards worm into an elbow drop, but Shayna puts Zoey’s foot on the ropes. Maxxine dives off the apron onto Sonya, but that costs her as Zoey catches her with another superkick and then Z-360 finishes at 5:16.

Winner: Zoey Stark via pin at 5:16

-This was solid as the story was easy to tell with Zoey being overconfident and Maxxine having to fight from underneath. The crowd was into Maxxine which helped as well. **

-Back to The Royal Rumble as Charlotte becomes the first woman to win the Rumble twice.

-Back to The Royal Rumble as Charlotte becomes the first woman to win the Rumble twice.

-WrestleMania: Vegas!

-Back to SmackDown (not last night, but 2/7) where Charlotte wants to see if Tiffany Stratton can inspire her. Tiffany is here and they have a verbal confrontation until Nia Jaxx interrupts. She tells us she gets her rematch against Tiffany next week (last night). They really should release this show on Peacock before SmackDown airs.

-Hype video for Priest/Strowman/Jacob, which happened last night. We will get to that on next week’s show.

-Back to SmackDown (2/7) as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso teamed up to face Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Cody and Jey get the win, but Solo makes his return and decks Cody with the Samoan Spike. Good reaction to Solo’s return!

-Back to RAW as Jey Uso YEETS a bunch to the delight of the crowd, but GUNTHER has no time for this and beats the snot out of Jey. Powerbomb and he tells Jey, “Don’t do it.” Jey then tells GUNTHER, who is leaving, that it will be them at WrestleMania. GUNTHER charges back, but Jey catches him coming through the ropes and then hits a dive out of the ring onto GUNTHER and security.

-Elimination Chamber! March 1! Toronto!

-Back to RAW as AJ Styles makes his RAW return and immediately gets into it with Judgment Day!

-RAW this week: AJ Styles vs. Prison Dom! Also, Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. Also, also, Rollins vs. Balor in another Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match!

-Penta stands in front of fire and has a message for Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne! It’s Dunne vs. Penta this week on RAW!

Grayson Waller (w/ Austin Theory) vs. Penta

-So they have their Australian working on a show that debuts the same day as AEW Grand Slam. I see what they did there. I am kidding obviously, but someone out there probably believes it. PENTA ON MAIN EVENT. OH MAN! HE IS BURIED. Again, someone out there is probably thinking it and sending out a tweet or commenting on a board right now. Penta gets backdropped to the apron and Theory tries to get involved and eats a superkick. Waller comes off the apron and then talks trash to a fan wearing a Penta mask. That guy looks familiar and could probably play TE in the NFL. We take a break at 1:30.

-Back at 2:40 with Waller stomping Penta. Rope running sequence and Waller hits a back elbow for two. He takes the back and lays in some strikes to the back of the head and that gets another two count. Suplex, but Penta reverses into a small package for two, but Waller mows him down with a clothesline. Commentary mentions Penta is a former TNA World Champion and that’s still weird hearing TNA mentioned on WWE TV. Penta knocks Waller to the floor and hits a Tope Con Hilo that Waller barely caught any of him, but it worked out. Penta back in with a cross-body, but runs into a knee from Waller. He hangs Penta on the top rope and spints back in the ring with a Flatliner for two. Waller misses a charge in the corner and eats a kick. Head stand into the corner dropkick gets two. Theory on the apron and Waller accidentally decks him. Penta with another kick, but hits a sick Mexican Destroyer counter out of the corner. Sweet! Penta snaps the arm and hits The Penta Driver for the pin at 7:00.

Winner: Penta via pin at 7:00

-Fun little match as you would expect. Penta actually brought some star power to this show which is cool to see. **3/4

-Penta brings the fan into the ring and it’s none other than All World Tight End for my 49ers, George Kittle. Yeah, I popped for this. My 49ers are winning the Super Bowl next year on a revenge tour. It’s happening because George Kittle deserves to hoist a Lombardi Trophy!

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as CM Punk beats Sami Zayn, but the real story is Kevin Owens attacking Sami after the match and hitting a Package Piledriver. KO has a valid reason as Sami didn’t help him at The Rumble, but made sure to rush to the ring and help Roman in the Royal Rumble. KO deserves an Emmy for all his awesome car interviews.

-Clash in Paris coming later this year as the French crowd stole the show last year and WWE had to give them another show.

-Back to RAW as Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio do battle to earn a spot in The Elimination Chamber. That new finisher for Paul is sick and Rey made it look killer as well. Paul advances to The Elimination Chamber!

