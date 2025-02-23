Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.20.25  

-A quick plug for my latest Retro Review: Monday Nitro and Clash of The Champions from Feb 1991. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Alpha Academy (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. A-Town Down Under

-It’s been a bit since Waller and Theory have been on this show. I used to get a good bit of Waller matches back in the final months of 205 Live before it become Level Up. I miss Level Up! Theory attacks Otis from behind as he tried to keep Waller from decking Tozawa on the apron. Tag to Waller and we get a loud “Otis” chant. It’s no wonder he appears on this show so much. The man gets the crowd going! Otis ducks a double clothesline and gets one on both Waller and Theory. He puts Tozawa on his shoulders and uses him as a weapon and then tosses him to the floor on to Waller and Theory. Always a fun spot that the crowd enjoys. Tozawa gets the proper tag and fires off kicks, but Theory low bridges him from the apron. Waller knocks Tozawa down on the floor before making the tag back to Theory. Tandem punches from A Town Down Under gets two. Quick tags as Waller is back in and drops an elbow off the second rope after a Theory back breaker. Waller hooks a chinlock, but Tozawa breaks with a jaw breaker. He crawls for the tag, but Theory is in and stops it. Enziguiri frees Tozawa and the HOT TAG to Otis. Nasty back elbow to Theory. Overhead suplex to Waller! Splash to Theory in the corner. CATERPILLAR ELBOW to Waller. Tozawa heads up top after a tag, but Theory slides of Otis’ back and sends him into the corner which knocks Tozawa off the ropes. Otis gets sent to the floor and A-Town Down gets the pin on Tozawa at 4:44.

Winners: A-Town Down Under via pin at 4:44

-Just a fun little tag match that hit all the right notes. **1/4

-Recap of Tiffany Stratton/Nia Jax feud!



-Preview of what’s to come on SmackDown, but it happened last night as I continue to rage against the timing of when this show is released.

-Back to SmackDown (last week) where Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax. Candice gets involved to cause a DQ and the heel beat down is on. Trish Stratus comes through the crowd to make the save and lays in the beats on Candice in the corner, but Nia hits her with a splash. Charlotte Flair comes out as Candice and Nia walk away and she has made her decision. She mocks Tiffy Time and lets Stratton know she is coming for her at WrestleMania!

-Back to RAW a few weeks back where Kevin Owens hits Sami Zayn with a package piledriver! Sami has taken that personally! It’s always great how these two can keep coming back together to face each other and they can make it feel personal and fresh. KO throws out the challenge for Elimination Chamber. I think we were all hoping for Mania, but they have done that and perhaps doing it in a Stadium Show in Toronto is something they want.

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn notes this time was different as Kevin tries to end his career. I mean, I am sure he tried to end his career in ROH as well. Wait, sorry. That was Generico! Sami wants a fight in Toronto and that brings out Adam Pearce. He says The Board, Aldis, medical and himself have all said no. Sami is not medically cleared to compete so the answer is no. Sami refuses to take no for answer and notes that Pearce knows the history between him and KO. Pearce says this can’t be sanctioned as the crowd chants “let them fight.” Cool! Sami tells Pearce he knows what it means and Pearce doesn’t make it official, but does make it unsanctioned. This is going to be a war!

-Elimination Chamber commercial!

-Back to SmackDown as Aldis tells Naomi and Bianca he has video from the night Jade was attacked and we see Liv and Raquel in the area. Naomi knew it and Bianca wants retribution! We all know there is more to this!

-This Monday on RAW: Women’s Tag Titles: Naomi/Bianca vs. Liv/Raqeul. Also, Lyra defends her Women’s IC Title against Dakota Kai.

Alba Fyre vs. Lyra Valkyria

-This is non-title, but it would be kind of cool to let either the Women’s US or IC Title be defended on this show every now and then. Even if the result would never be in doubt, it would add something noteworthy to the show. Lyra at least gets to wear The IC Title to the ring on this show. Lockup to start and they jockey for position around the ring. “Lets go Lyra,” chant which is a good sign. Lyra gets a crucifix for two and lets Alba it nearly ended that quickly. Test of strength, but Lyra cartwheels out to gain arm control. Man, just think of Warrior or Hogan thought of that during their epic Test of Strength! Fyre breaks free and gets a slam. Nice belly to back suplex gets a two count! Lyra back as she sweeps the leg and gets a Northern Lights Suplex with the bridge for two. She fires up the crowd and gets a dropkick through the ropes to the floor as we take a break at 2:52. Well, she caught her with one boot at least!



-Back at 4:35 with Lyra firing off forearm strikes. Fyre lands a superkick and gets a modified DDT for two. I like the Forever Champion nickname they have given to Alba. Backslide from Lyra gets two! Roll-up is blocked and Alba stomps the arm. Cool! Gourdbuster gets two! Alba grabs a standing armbar as the crowd rallies behind Lyra. Lyra escapes a belly to back suplex attempt and lands a spin wheel kick. Clothesline and then another! Back kick followed by a step-up enziguiri. Fisherman’s suplex gets two! Lyra off the top, but gets caught with a superkick in the way down. Nice! That gets two! Alba heads up top, but takes too long and the Swanton finds knees. Lyra with Nightwing for the pin at 8:38.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via pin at 8:38

-I enjoyed this! Nice to see Alba get a chance to work here in a longer match. Lyra had to fight for this one and I appreciate the hard work. The crowd was behind Lyra but weren’t buying much from Alba until that superkick. **3/4

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins defeats Fin Balor to claim the 6th and final spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Normal good match between these two!

