Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.14.24  

Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa and Otis) vs. Indus Sher (w/ Jinder Mahal)

-I guess it makes sense to get these teams back out there since they will be competing on Monday to get to WrestleMania. Indus Sher attack before the bell while Brian references Steiner Math and commentary and Blake is right there as he talks about there being a 66 and 2/3 chance. I am tempted to add extra stars just for the Steiner Math reference. Veer and Tozawa start us off proper as Otis got posted to keep him out of the match. Veer works the arm with a nerve hold as this is already longer than most Indus Sher matches go at this point. Sanga gets the take and he tosses Tozawa from one side of the ring to the other and then gets a running splash. Full Nelson slam as Tozawa is bumping all over the place. Double Team offense from Indus Sher as Tozawa continues to get SQUASHED. Otis finally gets back omn the apron to pop the crowd and the hot tag is made. Otis runs down Veer and Sanga with shoulder blocks and then a heavy clothesline. This crowd loves Otis! Another clothesline, but Sanga stays on his feet. Tozawa comes off the top with a missile dropkick and all four men start brawling. Tozawa drops Veer with a spinning kick. Tozawa up top, but Veer catches him. Tozawa escapes and tries a sunset-flip, but that’s not happening. Here’s Otis though with a discus clothesline and that lets Tozawa get the pin at 4:56.

Winner: Alpha Academy via pin at 4:58

-Good for Tozawa as he gets to pin someone. This was fun as Tozawa took a beating and made Indus Sher look like monsters. Then the hot tag to Otis to pop the crowd and they finished in short order from there. **

-Last Week on RAW, Drew McIntyre dropped Seth Rollins with a Claymore because he isn’t focused on their match at WrestleMania.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins continue their verbal war. Drew would love to drop The Bloodline, but he has taken Seth’s advise and is only focused on the World Title. He told Seth to take his own advice, and didn’t and now he is too focused on other things. Seth says Drew reminds him of CM Punk as they are both hypocrites. Seth tells Drew that it will be the same thing that happens every time they wrestle: Seth will stomp his head in the mat and leave with his World Title and the fans will be singing his song. Drew won’t take the bait as he needs Seth healthy of Mania so he can pin him for the World Title. Seth can’t leave well enough alone and tells Drew that he is least worried about him when it comes to WrestleMania weekend. That draws Drew back to the ring, but he thinks better of it and leaves.

-Back to SmackDown as we get a recap of Seth and Cody accepting the challenge of The Bloodline. Rock gets personal with Cody, so Cody slaps Rock in the face as we go off the air. This was fun!

-Back to RAW as Michael Cole has an in ring sit-down interview with Cody Rhodes. Cody is always great when talking to the people and they are behind him heading into Mania. Cody sheds some tears talking about his mom and this time he is going to Finish The Story.

-Back to RAW as Jey Uso cuts a promo and it seems “Yeet” is replacing “What.” Jey lays out the challenge to Jimmy for a match at Mania and promises to knock the Yeet out of his ass.

Chelsea Green vs. Natalya

-The Queen of Main Event is back for another week and is rocking The Black and Gold! FUTURE MATCH WITH BRITT BAKER (I think I am doing this right). Howard mentions Nattie has a rating of 81 on 2K24 and Chelsea is annoyed that is a 75. I would be annoyed as well! Lockup to start and Chelsea clowns Nattie a bit and talks some trash. Chelsea gets a headlock take down and then runs Nattie down with a shoulder. She plays to the crowd too much and that lets Nattie get her own take down and she mocks Chelsea. Chelsea misses a charge in the corner and then gets dropped on her ass. Nattie gets a two count off a basement dropkick. Chelsea bails to the floor and we take a break at 1:57.

-We are back at 2:48 with Nattie backing Chelsea into the corner, but she is just suckering Nattie in. Chelsea boots away and gets a two count. She uses the middle rope to choke Nattie and plays to the crowd some more. Chelsea buries a knee in the back and hooks a chinlock as she continues to yell at the crowd. Nattie gets a roll-up as Chelsea plays to the crowd again. We get a dueling “We Want Chelsea/Chelsea Sucks” chant. Chelsea: “No I don’t.” Nattie with an abdominal stretch, but Chelsea counters. Nattie back with an elbow and a release German Suplex. Discus clothesline gets a two count as James puts over the fight in Chelsea. Sharpshooter is blocked and Chelsea gets a roll-up for two. SLAP from Chelsea! They go through a series of pin-falls with each woman getting a two count. Nattie gets a sit-out powerbomb out of the corner for a strong near fall. The crowd was into that one! Sharpshooter is locked in this time, but Chelsea gets under the ropes and grabs the ring apron. She uses that to her advantage and gets to the floor to break. Nattie with a baseball slide, but makes the mistake of coming into the ring second and gets STOMPED for it. Unprettier finishes for Green at 8:34.

Winner: Chelsea Green via pin at 8:34

-They worked hard to get the crowd into this and Chelsea getting the win was the right call. She has been a delight on this show and if they aren’t going to use her all the time on RAW, I’ll be happy to see her on this show every week. **1/4

-Video package on the greatness of GUNTHER! Longest Reigning IC Champion of All Time! He is dropping that Title soon and hopefully he gets shot right up to The Main Event and can be the next Final Boss once Roman drops his Title.

-Back to RAW as we see the ending of The Gauntlet Match as it came down to Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable. This whole deal was great as Ricochet/JD had a heck of a 12 minute match to open and then Gable/Sami had things rocking to end. Gable is a freak and I hope they have something for him at Mania. Even winning The ARMBAR would be a good moment for him. Sami gets the win and will face GUNTHER at WrestleMania. That should be amazing!

