Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.18.21  

-I can say I share a birthday with a WWE Hall of Famer now as news broke this morning that Eric Bischoff is being enshrined during WrestleMania week. In other news, I signed up for Peacock today since I will have to be moving on from the WWE Network in the coming weeks. We will see how that goes, but for now it’s to Hulu for WWE Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

Lince Dorado vs. Akira Tozawa

-Good for these two as someone is getting a win for a change. Tozawa works the arm with a hammerlock, but Dorado escapes with a takeover. He hits a springboard armdrag, but tries to spring off the ropes again and gets kicked in the back. Effective! Tozawa connects with a senton for a two count as he glares at the ref. To the corner as Tozawa throws some chops and plays some mind games as he fakes a chop before landing a right hand. That gets another two count and Tozawa is rather frustrated. He takes it out on Dorado with some ground and pound before settling in with a chinlock. Dorado fights back a bit, but one shot sends him back down. He counters a suplex with an elbow and then hits a dropkick. He picks up the pace and hits a nice tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. He fires off some kicks, but gets sent to the apron off a charge in the corner. He lands another kick and comes off the top with a crossbody for a two count. He preps Tozawa near the corner and looks for the middle rope moonsault, but Tozawa moves out of the way. Dorado lands on his feet, but eats a spin wheel kick. Tozawa to the top and he connects with the cannonball for two. To the opposite corner where they do battle on top. Tozawa teases a superplex, but Dorado punches out sending Tozawa crashing below. Shooting Star Press finishes at 6:14.

Winner: Lince Dorado via pin at 6:14

-This was a solid sprint as you would expect from these two. We know they can kick things into a higher gear, but this isn’t the Cruiserweight Classic. Fun stuff overall and again, good for Dorado getting in the win column. **1/2

-Let’s go back to SmackDown a few weeks ago as Daniel Bryan taps out Jey Uso inside a steel cage to earn a shot at Roman Reigns and his Universal Title. I like that Bryan forcing Jey to tap when Roman couldn’t has been played up during this build.

-Back to SmackDown as Daniel Bryan and Edge have a face to face. Edge respects Daniel, but doesn’t respect what he is doing. He also tells Daniel he isn’t better than him.

-Later in the night Daniel and Roman have a contract signing and Roman won’t sign as Daniel doesn’t deserve the match. Daniel signs and then mentions he made Jey tap out and that is something Roman has never done. He then goes off about how he should be Head of the Table, Head of The Island and Head of the Samoan Family which angers Roman so much that he signs the contract. Daniel is great and Roman’s building anger towards Daniel’s words was perfect. “Afa and Sika would love me. I’m so kind.” Daniel tells Roman he will tap him out like he did Jey Uso. Jey takes exception to that and wants to be the guest enforcer for the match and here comes Edge as he thinks that is a wonderful idea. However, he wants to face Jey next week with the winner getting to be the Special Enforcer at Fastlane. Everyone brawls and Daniel takes out Edge with the running knee. I assume this doesn’t end up being a Triple Threat, so I hope they have something good for Daniel at Mania.

-Rhea Ripley is coming to RAW. Again, I assume it will be the RAW after Mania.

-Back to RAW as New Day wins the Tag Titles from The Hurt Business. New Day are now Tag Team Champions for an 11th time, and out comes AJ Styles and Omos to challenge them for the Titles at WrestleMania. Again, they need to see what they have with Omos and making your debut at Mania with 3 guys that will keep you protected is a good way to do so.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

-We’ve seen this match a time or two on this show as the cousins are once again squaring off against each other. They seemingly are destined to do this forever. Lockup to start and Garza controls with a standing side headlock which he takes to the ground. Carrillo escapes, but Garza counters to a leglock. Carrillo is out of that and gets an arm wringer which brings Garza back to the mat. Garza gets a leg to trip to break and goes back to the leg. Carrillo counters by going to head, but Garza goes back to the arm with a hammerlock. A back elbow breaks and Carrillo follows up with the springboard armdrag. He hits a basement dropkick as Garza bails to the floor which means we take our standard Main Event Main Event commercial break.

-Back with Garza kicking the crap out of Carrillo and the pants are off as he means business now. He sends Carrillo to the floor and smiles as he watches him struggle to his feet. Carrillo runs back into the ring, but gets kicked in the head for his trouble and then locked in the Tree of Woe. Garza hits a running dropkick to get him out of the Tree of Woe and that gets a two count. Garza slaps Carrillo around a bit and grounds him for a bit. Carrillo fights back, but a shot to the black cuts off that comeback. Garza sets too early on a backdrop attempt and pays for it with a kick to the face. Carrillo flies around the ring and gets a spinebuster followed by the standing moonsault for two. A slam is escaped, but Garza misses a clothesline and then they collide as they each go for a crossbody. Garza rocks Carrillo with a right hand and the Wing Clipper finishes at 10:14.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 10:14

-The break hurt this one a bit as it was on the lower end of matches these two have had on this show. That’s not to say it wasn’t a fun match, but it never really got going. Can’t we move these two to NXT for a few months just to get a proper match? **1/2

-Back to RAW as The Fiend/Alexa/Orton feud continues and now we get Alexa vs Randy at Fastlane. I am hanging in there with this one as I want to see what they will do at Mania with a Firefly Fun House Match.

-Back to RAW as Drew is just named #1 Contender and gets a WWE Title Match against Lashley at WrestleMania. I mean, we all knew it was leading to that, but would it have killed them to have Drew win a match or something to earn the spot or at least put it on the line against Sheamus at Fastlane?

-Later on RAW Sheamus and Lashley have a hoss fight while Drew watches from ringside. Sheamus has been on a nice roll since moving over to RAW as they have figured the best use for him is in wars against other tough dudes that don’t mind beating the hell out of each other. Lashley gets the win after a hard fought match and then sends a message to Drew by putting Sheamus in the Hurt Lock. That brings Drew into the ring and he drops a distracted Lashley with a Claymore to heat up this program.

