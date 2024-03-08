Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.7.24  

-Best of luck to my Uniontown Red Raiders as they begin PIAA Basketball Playoffs tomorrow against Grove City. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Candice LeRae (w/ Indi Hartwell) vs. Chelsea Green

-Green pulls Candice down by her hair and then walks over her back while talking to the crowd. She then tries to run as Candice charges. Candice takes Chelsea down and then gets a series of arm-drags. She gets a two count off a basement dropkick. Chelsea rolls to the apron and catches Candice giving chase with a kick. Chelsea yells at the fans again, and that lets Candice plant her face first on the apron. Candice heads up top and gets a missile dropkick for two. James: “Chelsea was married to Zack Ryder, but she is married to someone else now.” I see what you did there! Chelsea then yell at James like she knew he was talking about her as she kicks Candice’s face into the bottom buckle. Green chokes in the corner with boot to the throat and then hooks a chinlock as the crowd starts to rally behind Candice. Chelsea walks into a back elbow and gets caught with a snap German Suplex to leave both women down. Candice starts to fire up with a series of clothesline and a back splash in the corner. Step up back splash gets a two count! Chelsea with a slap to the face, but Candice blocks a charge in the corner and gets another dropkick. Moonsault from the middle ropes misses and Chelsea gets two with her feet on the ropes. Indi broke that up and the crowd boos Indi for it. Roll-up by Candice for two. Chelsea ducks a clothesline and hits Indi with a baseball slide. With Indi out of the picture, Chelsea gets another roll-up and this time nobody is there to push her feet away. That gives Chelsea the pin at 5:29.

Winner: Chelsea Green via pin at 5:29

-This was a nice little match and I loved the creative finish. Chelsea is wonderful and the cheers for her are going to continue. **1/4

-Video package recapping Cody’s challenge to The Rock and then The Bloodline offering a Tag Match on Night One. If Bloodline win, then Roman vs. Cody is Bloodline Rules. If Cody and Seth win, Bloodline barred from Cody/Roman. Cody and Seth will have an answer on SmackDown this week.

-Paul Heyman Hall of Fame announcement video package. Fantastic!

-Back to RAW as Cody and Seth are on the same page and take shots at The Bloodline, but won’t give an answer until Friday when they come face-to-face with The Bloodline. Seth taking shots at The Rock should give the Rock some material to play of off.

-Video package on Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley with Nia Jax attacking Becky Lynch.

-Back to RAW as we join Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in progress. I assumed this was the blow-off so we move to Rhea/Becky, but Liv Morgan gets involved to give Nia a win by DQ. It makes sense since Becky got involved in Liv/Nia last week. Nia leaves both men laying!

-Becky and Liv argue backstage and agree to a match next week. Rhea walks out from the shadows and laughs at Becky.

-SmackDown This Week: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross; Logan Paul returns!

Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers (w/ Ivy Nile)

-In this case it is Wolfgang and Mark Coffey wrestling with Joe Coffey on the outside. These teams have a rivalry that goes back to NXT. Julius starts with Mark and Mark controls early. Julius takes Mark down and makes the tag to Brutus. Double gutbuster from The Creeds and that bring Wolfgang in and The Creeds try to top each other with slams and standing moonsault. Brutus with a with a double sledge, but he misses a blind tag to Wolfgang. Stun Gun drops Brutus as we head to a break at 2:14.

-SmackDown commercial! Cody and Seth will answer The Bloodline’s Challenge for WrestleMania.

-Back at 2:54 as I somehow avoided Hulu commercials! Cool! Joe Coffey gets in a punch from the outside and that gets two. Wolfgang works a submission for a bit and then tags in Mark, who comes off the top rope. That gets two and he follows with a side headlock as the crowd tries to rally Brutus. Coffey delivers a back elbow and buries a knee to the back for another two count. Brutus powers out of a side headlock and gets a modified Angle Slam. Hot tag to Julius and it’s SUPLEX TIME! Wolfgang and Coffey take suplex after suplex and Julius hits a DOUBLE NOTHERN LIGHTS SUPLEX. Standing Shooting Star Press gets two! This man is going to be a problem if he keeps developing like this. Joe Coffey distracts Julius which leads to a blind tag. Mark hits a side kick and Wolfgang gets a backsplash. Wolfgang gets a slam into a kind of cutter for two as Brutus makes the save. Mark gets sent to the floor with a backdrop. Another suplex to Wolfgang which brings Joe back onto the apron. Julius decks him and with Wolfgang all alone this one ends with a Brutus Ball for the pin at 7:38.

Winners: The Creed Brothers via pin @ 7:38

-This was fun and I am all in Julius. The Creeds working this matches and on the road with the Main Roster will only benefit them, and props to Gallus for getting their chance here. This was a fun tag match that got the crowd invested and that’s all you can ask for on this show. **3/4

-Video package on the events that have led to Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso!

-WrestleMania XL commercial! I love this time of year!

-Back to SmackDown as Dakota Kai turned on Bayley as most expected. By her reaction even Bayley expected it and seemed annoyed she fell for it. Bayley gets in some shots on Dakota, but the numbers are too great and Damage CTRL leave her laying.

-Kabuki Warriors defend their Tag Titles against Shayna and Zoey on Monday.

-Also on Monday, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan!

-Also, also on Monday: Gauntlet Match to see who faces GUNTHER at WrestleMania. It will be Ricochet vs. Gable vs. Zayn vs. Reed vs. Nakamura vs. JD McDonagh. Who gets the Iron Man spot in this one? Gable and Zayn seem like the only two that have a real shot of winning, but should be a fantastic match.

-Back to RAW as we join Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre in progress. You could have guessed how this one was going to end as Drew needs to keep rolling heading to Mania, and Jey can eat losses due to Bloodline interference. That will continue the build to Uso vs. Uso at Mania! As mentioned Solo gets involved which brings down Cody Rhodes. With Solo out of the picture, Jimmy pops up and McAfee calls him a son-of-a-bitch. The distraction lets Drew hit a Claymore for the win. I mean, to be fair, all Jimmy did was stand by the announce desk. Blame Jey on that one for taking his eye off the prize.

-Jimmy grabs a chair, but Seth Rollins makes the save. Drew drops Seth with a Claymore to remind him that their business is more important. This version of Drew is awesome, and I feel sorry we were robbed of him all this time.

