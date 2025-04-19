Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 4.19.25  

-It’s WrestleMania Sunday, and I was able to get 4.5 hours of sleep after covering the Hall of Fame. That show ended at 4:30 AM Eastern, and my recap can be found here. I also did a column where I took made every WrestleMania two nights and figured out what would close the show each night. Now, it’s time for the latest edition of WWE Main Event!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Golden One Center, Sacramento, CA

Maxxine Dupri vs. Zoey Stark

-Maxxine is from Sacramento and is wearing a Kings jersey. Good moment for her and credit to WWE for letting her work this show. Just don’t let Rock see that Kings jersey. Maxxine falls for a handshake and gets kicked in the stomach. Zoey throws some chops and gets a heavy whip to the corner. She misses a charge, and Maxxine brings her out of the corner with a monkey flip and then a head scissors. Zoey catches her rushing in with a trip and then hits a clothesline as we get a solid “Maxxine” chant. Zoey chokes Maxxine and yells at the crowd, as I am sure he is enjoying being the heel against the hometown girl. Zoey swings for the fences as she knocks Maxxine down and then drives a knee to the back of the neck for two. Maxxine tries to fight out a headlock, but gets tossed down, and Zoey flexes! Zoey fires off chops in the corner as she licks her hand for extra STANK! Maxxine seems annoyed and shows some good fire as she mounts a comeback. Jumping knee to the side of the head, followed by a suplex. Kip up by Maxxine, and she pulls the straps down. Splash in the corner, and The Caterpillar Elbow follows. She takes too long to follow up and gets decked. Springboard dropkick from Zoey followed by a release German Suplex. She goes to the ground and pound and hits a superkick. Triple suplexes from Zoey, and I assume we are about to get a small package for the pin. Zoey makes the mistake of talking trash before hitting the fourth, and there’s the small package for the pin at 6:39.

Winner: Maxxine Dupri via pin at 6:39

-Good moment for Maxxine, and nice to see the hometown hero winning. Especially considering this is Main Event and the results don’t mean anything. This went longer than needed, though as it ran out of steam, but the crowd loved it and I can appreciate the moment they were going for and rewarding Maxxine. **

-Bianca Belair video package as she is definitely leaning heel even though she has good reason to be pissed the match at Mania is now a Triple Threat. Will her undefeated run at Mania continue?

-Back to RAW as Rey Mysterio took on Julius Creed. Sucks if Rey really got hurt in that 6 Man Tag and it keeps him out of Mania. I am frankly shocked they let anyone booked on Mania work a match on SmackDown. They have a deep roster where they don’t need to do that. Rey gets the win, and things break down with Grande Americano knocking people out with the “metal” plate in his mask. Scandalous accusations! Next, you will tell me Chad Gable is under that mask.

-Rhea Ripley video, and she has beef with Bianca. I assume they didn’t book them against each other as they don’t want either to take the fall. Good for Iyo, though getting to come into Mania as Champion again. I am pulling for Iyo!

-Back to RAW as Karrion Kross got a rare in-ring appearance against AJ Styles. I am sure Kross is bummed about not getting to work Mania in Vegas. I was hoping they would let him win The ARMBAR last night, but Hayes works as well. AJ gets the win with The Phenomenal Forearm, but Logan Paul is here and plays a douchebag self promoting video. Remember when they tried to push him as a face? What were they thinking? Kross helps turn the tide long enough for Paul to hit the right hand and then The PAUL-VERIZER.

-Iyo video package again, I am Team Iyo tomorrow!

Tyler Bate (w/ Pete Dunne) vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-This could be FIRE as far as Main Event Matches go. Kaiser throws leg kicks, and then they have a TEST OF STRENGTH. No doubt a shout-out to the 35th anniversary of Hogan/Warrior at WrestleMania VI! Bate with a head scissors and he flusters Kaiser. He catches Bate in the corner, hits a heavy forearm, and slugs him down. He sends Bate into the post and hits a basement dropkick to send him to the floor as we take a break at 2:39.

-Back at 4:30 with Kaiser using his knee to choke. Heavy whip to the corner, and Bate takes the Bret Hart bump. That always looks great! Bate blocks a charge and lands a right hand. He comes off the middle ropes with a forearm, and both men are down, which lets the crowd rally. Bate fires off strikes and hits a clothesline. Running uppercut in the corner and another. T-Bone Suplex! Kaiser goes to the eyes, but shoves off, and Bate rebounds with another clothesline. AIRPLANE SPIN for about 10 seconds, and both men are dizzy. Bate powers Kaiser up for a slam that almost looked like a Michinoku Driver for two. Bate fires off some chops, but Kaiser responds in kind. We get some counters into a pin attempt, and then Bate slaps Kaiser in the face. Saito Suplex gets two. Kaiser slips off the shoulders and hits some uppercuts in the corner. They battle in the opposite corner, and Kaiser uses the ref’s position to his advantage and catches Bate with a Driver. That leads to the Conniving Screwdriver for the pin at 9:26.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via pin at 9:26

-The crowd wasn’t into this one as much as I had hoped, but it was still a really good Main Event. Nice to have Bate back, and until they can find something for him to do on RAW, I am fine watching him here. Kaiser getting the win isn’t a surprise, as Bate is just coming back and Kaiser is higher on the totem pole. ***1/4

-Video package on Punk/Roman/Rollins and how Paul Heyman fits into everything.

-Naomi’s villain origin story! She is going what’s best for her and is going to “get mine.”

-Jade Cargill package where she offers her retort. “The Glow is fading,” and she accuses Naomi of being jealous. “The storm is coming.”

-Back to RAW as Roman no longer trusts his Wiseman and wants to know how he is supposed to cover the tab for Paul’s dumbass favor. Seth is here, and I always appreciate the disgust on Roman’s face as just seeing Seth gives him PTSD back to the original Shield betrayal. Roman decks Seth and then shoves Heyman on his ass as well. OH MAN! Here’s CM Punk, and this is all the hard sell for the final RAW before Mania. Rollins is forgotten about and stands tall after blasting with a chair from behind. Nice callback! Ambrose/Mox has to come back at some point and make all the money with a proper Shield Triple Threat at Mania. Seth stomps Roman and Punk as the crowd sings his song to close the show.

