Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.24.25  

-Mania is over and it’s like a new season for the WWF. New faces and new rivalries begin as we start the long road to New Orleans and Mania 42. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton

-Taped: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Joaquin Wilde vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Kaiser controls the arm to start. Wilde kips up, but Kaiser takes him back down by the arm. Wilde rolls and counters into a head scissors and sends Kaiser across the ring. Whip to the corner and Wilde floats over and plays to the crowd. He knocks down Kaiser and gets a one count. He controls the arm and then backdrops Kaiser to the floor. Suicide Dive is cut off by a right hand. Cool! He sends Wilde into the ring post before heading back in the ring. Wilde lands a few body shots, but gets caught with a strike to the throat. Running Euro Uppercut gets a two count. Kaiser hooks a chinlock on the mat as the crowd weakly tries to rally Wilde. He fights back and hits a series of forearms. Head scissor sends Kaiser to the corner. He bails to the floor and now the Suicide Dive hits. Roll into a DDT back in the ring gets two. Kaiser with a heavy chop, buy runs into a boot. He tries to roll and Kaiser just boots him to cut that off. That was sweet! Rolling DVD hits and then the Conniving Corkscrew Driver gets the pin at 4:57.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via pin at 4:57

-Solid match as you would expect though the crowd was subdued. **1/2

-Video package confirming the headlines from papers and highlights of what went down over WrestleMania week. GEORGE KITTLE! BANG BANG NINER GANG!

-WWE Worlds Collide: NXT vs. AAA and Money in The Bank are heading to Los Angeles at The Forum and then The Intuit Dome.

-Back to RAW as John Cena is our new WWE Champion and opens up the show. He takes shots at the crowd as he won’t forget how they treated him. The fans chanting “we are sorry,” is pretty funny which McAfee acknowledges, but Cena claims they were chanting, “we aren’t sorry.” The counting down of how many dates he has left is pretty genius as well. We are down to 27 Dates (well, 26 now after last night’s SmackDown). Cena poses as he is the last Champion and doesn’t see Orton sneak up behind him and RKO to pop the crowd. I am all for Heel Cena vs. Face Orton in Orton’s hometown.

-We go back to before Mania as Bayley is mysteriously attacked. Becky Lynch takes Bayley’s spot at Mania Sunday and she helps her and Lyra win the Women’s Tag Titles.

-More Mania highlights and still photos!

-Back to RAW for a WrestleMania rematch as Becky and Lyra defend their Tag Titles against Liv and Raquel. Probably should have figured something was up, and Becky now has a history of turning on people when she makes her returns. That’s kind of a cool character touch and I hope they keep that in mind if she ever needs a break again. Liv and Raquel win back the Tag Titles and Becky turns on Lyra after the match. Should be a fun battle to give the Woman’s IC Title some prestige. Crowd popped for the Title change as well. Curious to see if Becky ends up with her husband. Judgment Day has ruled RAW as the top faction and I am curious with reactions Dom is getting if they decide to turn Judgment Day to even out the dynamic of two heel factions.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER yells at the announce team and Cole has the nerve to say, “I’m not the one that tapped out.” GUNTHER snatches up Cole and McAfee rushes in to save his partner. Pat is a fellow Yinzer, but that was dumb and GUNTHER chokes him out. I mentioned it in the comments, but as a Pitt fan that is the most I have seen Pat choke since The 2007 Backyard Brawl! 13-9 will live FOREVER!

New Catch Republic vs. American Made

-Ivy Nile is out with The Creed Brothers and I think we have seen these teams battle on this show in the past. Real quick, speaking of Tag Teams, TLC on SmackDown last night was amazing and I would give it *****. Julius shoots in on Pete to grab a leg, but Pete fights him off. He gets arm control and brings in Bate. Julius gets a slam and a two count. He holds Bate’s shoulders to the mat for a few two counts. Bate gets a head scissors and walks on his hands to his corner and uses his hands to climb the ropes and waves to the crowd in a fun spot. Tag to Dunne and he stomps the elbow. Bate back in and he comes off the middle rope and leaps over Dunne with a senton for two. Julius fights off his knees and lifts Bate for a suplex. Tag to Brutus but Bate sends him to the floor with a head scissors. Julius gets sent outside as well. Dunne misses a knee off the apron and then Bate tries a dive, but gets caught and slammed as we take a break at 2:42.

-WWE 2K25 commercial!

-Back at 4:14 with Brutus going ground and pound on Bate. Julius back in and he throws forearms to the chest and then chokes with his boot on the bottom rope. Ivy gets in a cheap shot for good measure. Brutus back in and he hooks a bear-hug. Bate lands a knee in the corner and hits an uppercut from the middle ropes. The race is on to the corners as both men are down. Tag made to Dunne and one to Julius. Dunne runs wild with step-up enziguiri to each man. Head kick to Brutus! Sweet kick off the middle ropes, but Julius back with a clothesline. Bate makes a blind tag and hits a shoulder tackle on Brutus. Dunne goes after the fingers of Julius on the apron and then gets a moonsault to the floor. Bate with a really long airplane spin to pop the crowd. Tag to Dunne and we get a hand spring clotheline into a German Suplex combo move for the pin at 8:20.

Winners: New Catch Republic via pin at 8:20

-Fun match as expected! Again, the crowd was subdued, but I enjoyed the match. New Catch getting the win was kind of a surprise as they haven’t been featured much since Bate’s return, but they are just a few wins on RAW away from being able to challenge New Day and I would be okay with it. ***

-More video packages of Mania with quotes from media patting the WWE on the back. They are good at stuff like this!

-Back to RAW as an all-time episode closes with an amazing piece of business. Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins explain why they are together. CM Punk is here and is taping his fists as it is on sight with Rollins. Punk stomps the yellow out of Rollins’s suit and turns towards Paul, but Seth has enough time to recover and goes to the eyes. STOMP to Punk! Here’s Roman Reigns and he takes out Seth and gets a Superman Punch on Heyman, but the Spear is cut off by a Spear from BRON BREAKKER! AWESOME! He teases issues with Rollins, but spears PUNK who was coming back into frame. Stomp for everyone and we have a new alliance that could be viewed as dangerous. This was tremendous! Thanks for reading!