Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.5.25  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-O2 Arena, London, England

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

-Sweet! Kross back on this show. Last time may have been when he was wearing the gladiator gear with the stupid helmet. The announce team refers to Tozawa as the workhorse of Main Event. Hey, I’ve been saying that all year! Kross runs him over to start, but sets too early on a backdrop and Tozawa gets in a kick. Kross cuts him off again and then chokes on the middle ropes. Scarlett gets in a cheap shot and perhaps we get a mixed tag down the line. Tozawa with a Tornado DDT and then a Senton for a two count. Kross catches Tozawa and just TOSSES him across the ring with a helicopter slam. Cool! Pop-up Slam is countered with a rana and then missile dropkick. Suicide Dive to the floor! Head kick and TOZAWA-MANIA is running wild! Springboard, but Kross blasts him out of the air with a forearm. Final Prayer finishes at 3:27.

Winner: Karrion Kross via pin at 3:27

-Fun little match that went as it should have. The crowd was behind Tozawa, and he made Kross’ offense look great. I’ll take more Kross on this show if he isn’t going to be used on RAW. *3/4

-Back to RAW as Cody Rhodes and John Cena traded verbal blows and Cody held his own when others have failed in these verbal showdowns with Cena. Cody went B Rabbit and brought up everything Cena could say about him first to lessen the impact. The crowd was fantastic and Cena and Cody know how to play off them. Cena: “I’m going to bury you. Just like I buried everyone else.” The London crowd gave Cena a more positive response than the earlier crowds in Europe. We get a Vince reference without saying his name which draws an “ohhh” from the crowd. “You got more dick in that promo than you do in your jorts.” We get a Zac Efron reference which made my wife’s ears perk up. Cena fires back with a Tony Khan reference as Cena notes Cody has stolen money from a billionaire’s kid. Cody gets the last word as he notes he has never had a crowd chant “you can’t wrestle,” at him. Cena takes a shot at Cody, but misses and Cody hits Cross Rhodes. Well, you know Cena is going to leave Cody laying at some point. This was fantastic!

-RAW last week as GUNTHER attacked Jey and Jimmy Uso. Backstage Jimmy gives Jey a peptalk and then runs into GUNTHER and SLAPS THE PISS OUT OF HIS MOUTH! That was one hell of a slap and belongs up there was greatest slaps of all time.

-WWE World comes to Vegas over WrestleMania week! It was called Axxess the 3 years I attended Mania. Undefeated in WWE Trivia the three times I played!

-HHH Hall of Fame moment: Street Fight vs. Cactus Jack at Royal Rumble 2000! All time classic! Mick has a long history of elevating people and making them show a level of fight people didn’t think they had: Sting, Michaels, HHH, Orton, Edge.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER gets a win over Jimmy Uso and then we get the major heat segment to get GUNTHER/Jey to the next level. Jey is out to save his brother and GUNTHER bails but it’s all part of his plan as he is back and zip ties Jey to the ropes. Now he has to watch as GUNTHER destroys his brother and it’s an amazing ass beating as Jimmy is just bleeding all over the place. Just seeing this has me wondering if we get GUNTHER/Roman at some point? GUNTHER baths himself in Jimmy’s blood in an amazing visual before going back to the ass beating. This was uncomfortable at times and I mean that is a good way.

-Stephanie’s Places commercial! I’ve watched the first two episodes and it’s an enjoyable show.

Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria

-This is non-title of course, but I still have hope that perhaps they throw this show a bone on of these weeks. This is their 3rd meeting on Main Event and it’s 1 win each. The crowd really likes Lyra as you would expect. Zoey works the arm to start, but Lyra flips out and shows off a bit. She’s feeling good being back in Europe. Zoey runs her down with a shoulder and flexes with a double bicep. Lyra back as she sends Zoey to the floor and hits a dropkick through the ropes. That sends us to a break at 1:35.

-Back at 2:56 with Lyra getting a small package for two. She misses a charge in the corner and Zoey gets a trip. She hits a knee to the jaw for a two count. Zoey mocks Lyra’s chant and then motions for the crowd to stick it. Cool! Delayed Vertical Suplex from Zoey as she is trying her best here, but the crowd just not biting. They do start to get behind Lyra and she responds with a series of forearms. Clothesline follows and then another. She snaps off a head scissors and a spin heel kick for two. Zoey rolls to the apron to create space. Lyra charges and gets caught with a springboard missile dropkick for two. Lyra flips out of a Belly to Back Suplex and gets an O’Connor Roll for two. They trade pin attempts to show they know each other well, but Zoey hits a Snap German Suplex for two and she is frustrated. Powerbomb, but Lyra escapes it and hits a step-up enziguiri. She fires up the crowd and hits Night Wish for the pin at 7:36.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via pin at 7:36

-Solid little match but I expected it as Zoey has been fun to watch on this show. These two have good chemistry together and I would like to see them get a chance on RAW for the IC Title at some point. **1/2

-RAW is in Minneapolis this week: Seth Rollins will be there; El Grande Americano takes his next step to being in the WWE Hall of Fame; Also, Lyra vs. Bayley for the Women’s IC Title!

-Back to RAW as Iyo Sky defended her Woman’s World Title against Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as the ref. We get highlights of match including Rhea accidentally kicking Bianca, which costs her as she hits Rip-Tide and there is no ref. Well, Rhea has nobody to blame but herself there. Later, Iyo accidentally hits Bianca with a missile dropkick. Bianca is done and calls for the bell and rules it a double DQ. Silly ending, but we knew were this was going. Everyone starts hitting everyone and Rhea ends up being the last woman standing this week and holds the World Title above her head.

