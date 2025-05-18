Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.15.25  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY

Tyler Bate vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

-Commentary congratulates Pete Dunne and his wife on the birth of their second child. Congrats to Pete and family! Listen to that reaction to Kross! He is slowly getting something here and I am curious to see if they run with this in any meaningful manner. Kross lifts Bate up bu this throat, puts him down in the corner and offers a clean break though he lets Bate know, “next time I will rip your head off.” Strikes from Bate including chops in the corner. He sticks and moves and hits a pair of dropkicks. He gets Kross up on his shoulders, but an elbow ends that. Bate back with a head scissors! He pounds away in the corner as the crowd counts along. Bate off the middle ropes with a flying forearm for two. Bate with a front facelock and then changes to a chicken wing and then into a modified Octupus. Kross breaks, so Bate springs off the ropes and hits another uppercut. Bate with a rebound clothesline and then another strike. He powers Kross up and it’s AIRPLANE SPIN time as we easily get over 20 turns and both men are down. Bate off the ropes but gets caught with a clothesline that sends him into a 360. Saito Suplex! Kross off the top with a FROG SPLASH! Wow! Heavy forearm to the back of the head gets the pin at 4:36.

Winner: Karrion Kross via pin at 4:36

-Just a solid match that Bate dominated but got caught once and paid for it. The big story is the reaction Kross is getting from the crowd. They obviously notice and I want to see what they decide to do with him. **

-Recap of RAW a few weeks back where Uso/Rollins World Title Match had interference all over the place including a returning CM Punk. Fun stuff!

-John Cena will be at Saturday Night’s Main Event next weekend!

-Roxanne Perez and Giulia pretaped interview hyping their RAW match with Iyo and Rhea.

-Back to RAW as CM Punk is back and he wants answers from Paul Heyman, though he admits he is most pissed off at himself. He brings up that Heyman stabbed him in the back 12 years ago at Money in the Bank and split his head open. Punk notes Jey Uso warned him about Heyman and Punk calls Paul a fat, little snake. Here’s Heyman followed by Rollins and then by Breakker. Rollins: “cry me a river.” That can’t be an accident! Breakker in to attack first and then Rollins joins in to give them the advantage. Sami Zayn is here to make the save. Then Jey Uso is here to save Sami until he and Punk can get chairs to clear the ring.

-SNME: Rollins/Breakker vs. Punk/Zayn! Cool!

-After RAW went off the air 2 weeks back, Logan Paul landed a cheap shot on Jey Uso.

-Back to Backlash for highlights of GUNTHER murdering Pat McAfee. This match has seemingly received a split response, but I was highly sports entertained. Pat was never a threat but knew when to make his comebacks and the crowd was on fire for all of it. Cole going Bobby Heenan at Mania V had me worried Pat was winning, nope, as Pat gets put to sleep. Now that is the most I have seen Pat choke since the 100th Backyard Brawl. I kid, but as a Pitt fan, not really. Props to Pat for taking that beating!

-SNME: Jey Uso defends The World Title against Logan Paul!

-Back to RAW as Jey Uso cuts a promo that is interrupted by GUNTHER and he notes he gets the winner of The World Title Match on a future episode of RAW. GUNTHER really hopes it is Jey so he can remind him of where his place is.

-Later on RAW, the cameras rush in where Bron is standing on a fallen Jey Uso. Heavy is the head who wears the crown!

-This Monday on RAW: Jey vs. Bron!

-WWE invades Perth in October with SmackDown, Crown Jewel and RAW!

-Video package on Cena/Orton at Backlash! Match was everything it needed to be and the crowd was hot for it. I’ve sat through an Orton/Cena Iron Man Match and a match where the crowd chanted for Daniel Bryan, so this match got more heat than any of the ones I say through. Orton’s RKO fest was pretty funny and had me laughing like crazy.

LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. A-Town Down Under

-Production gaffe as they leave the LWO tron graphics up for the opening 10 seconds of A-Town Down Under’s entrance. Even the announce team mentions it. Waller and Wilde start us out and we get an early head scissors from Wilde. Waller back with an arm-drag as he breaks out some Lucha. Another head scissors from Wilde. Theory wants in, but Waller blows him of fans and we get double team offense from the LWO. Quebrada from Toro gets two! Waller reverses a whip, but misses a charge. Top Rope Splash gets two from Cruz! Theory gets the tag and gets a modified suplex for two. Springboard Rana from Cruz! Cool! Waller with a blind tag as Cruz sends Theory to the floor and hits a dive. Waller sneaks up from behind to drop him and attacks out on the floor as we take a break 2:55.

-This summer Clash in Paris and then RAW from Paris!

-Back with Waller in control, but Cruz counters a suplex into a small package for two. Waller stays on the offense as he keeps cutting Cruz off. Cruz fights out of the corner, but gets wrapped in the ropes and Waller with a spinning forearm to the back of the head. Theory back in and he decks Wilde on the apron for good measure. Back breaker from Theory gets two! Cruz avoids a release suplex and after kicking Theory away, makes the tag to Wilde. Satellite DDT to Waller! Theory gets sent to the floor! Stereo Suicide Dives! Wilde sends Waller back into the ring as we get a “This is Awesome” chant. Not really, but I appreciate the passion. All four men start trading strikes and superkicks. Waller with a roll-up for two. Wilde misses a middle rope moonsault. Double rolls into the ring by Theory and Waller as Theory hits a dropkick and Waller hits Wilde with The Flatliner for the pin at 9:04.

Winners: A-Town Down Under via pin at 9:04

-Solid Tag match but the crowd wasn’t into this one as much as they were the Kross match. By sheer work they got some response by the end. **1/2

-Iyo Sky hype video!

-Back to RAW for Iyo/Rhea vs. Giulia/Perez! Fun match! Rhea and Iyo get the win which is fine as they are a step above for Roxxane and Giulia at the moment, but that will change down the line.

-Rhea and Iyo celebrate by Rhea keeps her eyes on the World Title.

-Thanks for reading!