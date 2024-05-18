Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.16.24  

-Happy 7th Birthday to my oldest son! Love you buddy! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: Bon Secours Wellness Center, Greenville, South Carolina

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

-My Level Up kids from a few years ago going at it on the main roster! Howard mentions these two have faced off 3 times in NXT. James tries to play mind games, and Nile is having none of that as she takes James to the mat. James gets to the ropes to break, but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Slam from Nile! Delayed vertical suplex as Nile just hangs James up there long enough for the crowd to pop, settle down, and then pop again. That gets two. James bails to the apron and catches Nile coming in. She sends her into the post and lays a beat down in the corner. Back flip from James to get more room for a running shoulder in the corner. Belly to back suplex gets two! The crowd is into this time! Got to love Carolina wrestling crowds! Nile gets a flash roll-up, but James is out at two and lands a kick to the gut. Running boot to the head gets another two count! James hooks an abdominal stretch as we get a “Lets Go Ivy” chant. Cool! She powers out with a hiptoss and starts her comeback with strikes. Head scissors from Nile! She lands the running kick in the corner and a gut-wrench suplex gets two. James lands an elbow and tries a belly to back but Nile lands on her feet and gets a tough looking snap German Suplex for two. James gets a double chop to the throat. She sends Nile into the corner again and hits The 401 K for the win at 6:46.

Winner: Kiana James via pin at 6:46

-They were given a decent amount of time a Main Event opener. The crowd was into this one and they delivered a sweet little match. Good stuff here. **3/4

-Alba Fyre vs. Natalya is our Main Event tonight!

-Back to SmackDown as Logan Paul gets named as the next challenger for Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title. It’s Champion vs. Champion at King and Queen of The Ring. I’m down with it! The crowd was into this exchange as they love Cody and hate Logan. Makes for a good dynamic!

-WWE Speed commercial! Who gets the first shot at Ricochet and his Championship?

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre got to spit fire in response to what CM Punk had to say the previous week. These two have been great as they continue to snipe at each other online whenever they can. Drew then turns his attention to Damian Priest and here comes the champ, to give Drew a shot at his World Title once he is healthy. Priest tells Drew he is going to make him eat his words.

-Back to RAW as we had a 4 Way to determine the next challengers for Awesome Truth. Fun match with everyone doing their part. I was kind of hoping New Catch Republic would get the win, but instead it’s Balor and JD to continue the Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day issues.

-King and Queen of The Ring! Next Saturday!

-SmackDown This Friday: Contract Signing, King of Ring: Orton vs. Hayes and Knight vs. Tonga; Queen of The Ring: Jax vs. Jade; Bianca vs. Stratton!

Alba Fyre vs. Natalya

-Crowd is into this one to start! Alba gets a go behind and slaps Nattie across the back of the head a few times. Another go and Nattie hooks an arm, so Alba goes to the hair. Nattie ducks a right hand and gets a roll-up for one. Crucifix gets a two count! La Majistral gets two! Nattie looks for the Sharpshooter, but Alba kicks out and desperately gets to the ropes. Alba and Isla take time to yell at James on commentary and he tells them he will shut-up. Nattie with a right hand from the apron, but gets distratced by Isla and that lets Alba knock her off the apron to the floor at 2:19.

-Back with Isla choking Nattie on the middle rope while Alba has the ref distracted. Nattie with a small package for two, but gets dropped with a clothesline and that gets two for Alba. Chinlock from Alba which lets the fans get behind Nattie. Nattie ducks a clothesline and then another, but gets caught with a sleeper. Belly to back suplex from Nattie breaks the hold. Nattie unloads with right hands and gets a discus lariat for two. This crowd loves Nattie! Snap suplex gets two! Nattie off the middle rope with a crossbody for another two count. Alba gets dumped to the floor and that brings Isla into the match. Nattie decks her and hooks a sharpshooter which seems like a dumb move. Alba back in with a superkick for two. Nattie sends Alba into Isla on the apron to take her out and then gets a roll-up that is switched to The Sharpshooter. Alba taps at 8:37!

Winner: Natalya via tap-out at 8:37

-Another solid match in the women’s division. Great crowd for this match like the opener which helps. Good stauff the last 5 minutes following the break. **1/2

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER beats Kofi Kingston to advance to the semi-finals of The King of The Ring Tournament.

-SmackDown commercial!

-This Monday on RAW it’s Sami vs. Gable! Also, Queen of The Ring Semi-Final: Valkyria vs. Sky!

-Back to RAW as we joing Jey Uso vs. Dragunov in progress! The crowd is already buying into what Dragunov is doing, which is great to see. The time will come for GUNTHER/Dragunov, but right now Jey needed a win and it makes sense to go with him vs. GUNTHER for the RAW Final. Great stuff from both men! GUNTHER comes down to go face-to-face with Jey as the show closes.

