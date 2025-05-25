Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.22.25  

-I took over reviewing this show on May 21, 2020. I have enjoyed it and at the same time wish it never would have happened as that would mean Larry would still be here. It’s crazy to think it has been five years. When I did that first Main Event Review, the first match was Jinder Mahal vs. Akira Tozawa and then Ricochet vs. Shane Thorne. Five years later, Tozawa is still a big part of this show. Thanks to everyone that has followed along with me the last 5 years. I could never do all that Larry did, but it has been an honor following him. Rest easy Boss and you are still missed by so many! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Greenville, SC

Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile

-Nile shoots in, but Maxxine gets a backslide. Nile lands a strike and tries a drop down, but Maxxine rolls her up for two. The crowd is into this one early which is nice to see. Nile goes after the arm and sends Maxxine shoulder first into the corner. She stomps Maxxine down and plays to the crowd. Running kick in the corner followed by a Code Breaker to the bad arm. She stays on the arm before going for a pin and getting a two count. She hooks an armbar as we have seemingly lost the commentary team. Maxxine punches her way out as commentary is back. Perhaps they were just laying low and letting us hear the crowd. Vic mentions May 19 being Kane Day. Nice! I guess it is also Maxxine’s birthday and Blake Howard’s birthday. Nile bails to the floor and suckers Maxxine out there so she can send her into the retaining wall. She misses the kick back in the ring and Maxxine hits a release German Suplex. Caterpillar Elbow gets a two count. The cover was a little weird so the ref had to wait to count. They go through a reversal sequence and then Ivy catches Maxxine with a boot to the face. Swinging Rock Bottom gets the pin at 5:00.

Winner: Ivy Nile via pin at 5:00

-Hot crowd for this match! It was solid and accomplished what it needed. Maxxine continues to improve, but Ivy getting the win is the right call. *1/2

-Last week on RAW, Bron Breakker attacked Jey Uso backstage!

-Saturday Night’s Main Event commercial! This review is after that show and I found it enjoyable with a hot crowd. I won’t spoil anything if you haven’t seen it yet.

-Back to SmackDown where Wade Barrett had a sit down interview with R-Truth. Truth says the man we are seeing is John Cena and he is going to bring the real John Cena back. Wade wishes him good luck at SNME.

-Back to RAW as Logan Paul is cutting a promo to hype his match with Jey Uso. GUNTHER interrupts and tells Logan if he happens to win, he will eat him alive when they face off for the World Title. He walks off with a smile on his face. Jey Uso, to a huge pop, is here and drops Paul with a superkick. YEET!

-Back to RAW as Roxanne Perez qualifies for MITB by winning a match over Becky Lynch and Nattie. Lyra gets involved to take out Becky to keep their issues going and Nattie eats the pin.

-Back to RAW as Rhea Riples qualifies for MITB by winning a match over Zoey Stark and a returning, Kairi Sane. The crappy news is Zoey Stark seemingly destroyed her knee off a springboard dropkick. They do include the injury here before getting to the finish. That sucks for Zoey and all the best to her. I have enjoyed watching her on Main Event this year and appreciate the work she has been putting in with this show. It’s not the ideal spot, but she always seemed to bring it when she was on the show.

-So far we have Rhea, Perez and Bliss on the women’s side of MITB.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER and Seth Rollins share words. It’s always a good thing when everyone is gunning for the World Title.

LWO vs. The War Raiders

-Ivar starts with Cruz and it’s your typical size vs speed battle and speeds wins the early exchange. Erik in and the LWO use their speed and tandem offense to remain in control. Wilde eventually gets caught and Erik slams Ivar onto him. Springboard dropking from Wilde and then another one sends Ivar to the floor. Slingshot plancha by Cruz, but he gets caught and then tosses at his partner who was looking to dive. Cool! That sends us to a break at 2:48.

-Back at 4:23 with Wilde making a diving tag to Cruz. He runs wild and sends Erik into the post with a head scissors. Running head kick! He heads up top and walks the ropes to hit a dropkick. Cool! That gets two! Erick counters a move into a gut-buster and then both men get knocked down. Tag to each side and Ivar dominates with his power. Splash! Charge in the corner misses, but Ivar just SITS on Wilde and then knocks Cruz down. Bronco Buster in the corner to Wilde! War Raiders look to finish, but Wilde kicks off Ivar and gets a cross-body on Erik. Cruz gets the tag and hits a 450 for two. Nice! LWO try another tandem move, but Erik catches Cruz in the corner and slams him onto Wilde. Tag to Ivar and the springboard clothesline/modified Heart Attack finish at 7:59.

Winners: The War Raiders via pin at 7:59

-I enjoyed this! It was an easy story to tell with power vs. speed. The crowd was into it and I just found it to be an enjoyable tag match. ***

-Recap of Drew/Priest and they will have a cage match at SNME. Sweet call back to Hogan/Boss Man cage match over Memorial Day weekend many years ago on SNME.

-Back to RAW as we join Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker (non-title) in progress. Rollins causes a DQ which had to be expected as they aren’t having either man take a clean loss in this one. Uso fights off the numbers for a bit, but it catches up to him. Sami Zayn is out for the save and the crowd chants for CM Punk, and then he shows up as well to blow the roof off the place. All four men brawl to give us the hard sell for SNME. As they fight to the back, Logan Paul knocks Jey Uso out for a fourth time.

