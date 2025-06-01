Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.29.25  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Tampa, FL

-Video package with highlights from Saturday Night’s Main Event. Solid show that was an easy watch and the look and set-up is fantastic. Nice to have Bronson Reed back!

Natalya (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. Roxanne Perez

-Cool! Roxanne was last on this show two years ago and is a much bigger star now. Perez attacks at the bell and goes crazy with hammer fists. She kicks Nattie to the floor and follows. She runs Nattie into the apron as we get a “Roxie” chant. Nattie fires back with forearms, but gets caught with a knee. Back in the ring Perez goes to work on the damaged back. She hooks a reverse chinlock as Maxxine rallies the crowd behind Nattie. She gets to her knees, but Roxanne pulls her back down by the hair. Nattie with a flash roll-up for two. Now she goes crazy with strikes, but Perez backs between the ropes to force a break. She catches Nattie coming in and then hits an Asai Moonsault for two. Body scissors and she pulls the hair for good measure. Nattie rolls into the mount position, but Roxanne gets up and hooks a choke. Nattie powers up to her feet and gets a slam to break and that leaves both women down. They start trading strikes as the crowd is into this one. Nattie with a release German Suplex. Perez misses a charge in the corner, and gets caught with the discus clothesline for two. Sharpshooter is blocked and Perez gets a roll-up for two. Nattie reverses that for a two count. STO by Nattie gets two. Perez squirms to the ropes to avoid a sharpshooter and grabs the apron to pull it in the ring. The ref goes to fix that which lets Perez rake the eyes and get a roll-up for the pin at 5:15.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via pin at 5:15

-Solid little match! Would like to see what they could do with more time and on a bigger stage. Roxanne winning was the only way they could go with this one. **1/2

-Night of Champions: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!

-Peacock commercials!

-Back to RAW as New Day retain their World Tag Team Titles in a 3 Way with American Made and The War Raiders. New Day cheat to win! They need to keep building the RAW division as they are getting smoked by SmackDown.

-Clash in Paris and RAW is Paris this summer!

-Peacock commercials!

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER and Jey Uso have a verbal confrontation. GUNTHER tells Jey he has his hands full and being World Champion doesn’t come natural to him. He is too buy sorting out other people’s problems, while GUNTHER was successful because he only cared about himself. Jey offers his retort and the crowd really loves him. They have their rematch in 2 rea in Phoenix!

-WWE Shop! Championship Belts!

-Peacock commercials!

A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

-Here are two teams that should be getting more use to bolster the RAW Tag Division. Nice to see Pete back after his time at home with the new baby. Bate starts with Theory, but scratch that, as Waller tags himself into the ring. Bate controls early and brings in Dunne. They start working on the arm as a team and then Dunne fires off chops. Waller lands a right hand and teases making a tag to Theory, but walks away. Dunne runs him over with a clothesline and Bate is back in. They make a wish with his legs and Dunne gets a splash for two. Bate powers Waller up, but he goes to the eyes and makes the tag to Theory to a big pop from the crowd. He decks Bate coming off the ropes and that sends us to a break at 1:55.

-SummerSlam! 2 Nights! New Jersey!

-60 seconds Peacock commercials!

-Back at 3:32 with Theory controlling with a headlock. Bate punches his way out, so Theory brings Waller back in to many boos. Between Theory and Kross, WWE has some heels on the verge of being turned by the fans. Bate floats over in the corner and a lands a right hand, but Waller cuts him off. Tag back to Theory (pop) and he hits a backbreaker for two. He goes for another one, but Bate counters with a head scissors that sends Theory into Waller. Tag to Dunne and he runs wild. Pump Kick to Waller and then a suplex followed by a hand stomp. Moonsault misses, but he rolls to his corner and tags Bate. He decks Waller and Airplane Spin to Theory into a Driver. Waller sneaks in with a roll-up for two. Rebound clothesline by Bate. Suicide Dive as Dunne made a blind tag. Waller tries to roll in for his stunner, but Dunne punches him in the face. Bate back in they finish with the forearm into a belly to back suplex for the pin at 7:05.

Winners: New Catch Republic via pin at 7:05

-Fun little match and the right result as New Catch Republic should hang around in the tag division, wbile Theory and Waller continue down the path of breaking up the team. **3/4

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins cuts a promo with Reed and Breakker standing by his side. The gist is that he wants The World Title to take back the power and will be wrestling to qualify for MITB.

-Crown Jewel! Perth! WWE taking over for three shows this October!

-Peacock commercials!

-Rhea Ripley hype video as she is in The Women’s MITB Match!

-Back to RAW as we joing a MITB Qualifier in progress with Balor vs. Rollins vs. Zayn. Wonderful match and Rollins gets the win as he tries to become the second man to win MITB Match twice (Edge won the briefcase twice but not the match). Reed, Breakker, Uso and Dom all get involved as we are getting a late of chaos in these show closing matches. Dom “accidentally” costs Balor the match.

-Punk attacks Rollins after the match and celebrates with the fans.

-Thanks for reading!