Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 5.8.25  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Omaha, Nebraska

Maxxine Dupri (w/ Natalya) vs. Zoey Stark

-Zoey is the last woman standing from her group, and even commentary notes she is on her own now. This is a rematch from a few weeks ago when Maxxine got the upset win in her hometown. Zoey knocks Maxxine down to start and talks some trash. Another go, and she backs Maxxine into the corner and lands some strikes. She misses a charge in the corner, and Maxxine gets a monkey flip followed by a shotgun dropkick. She goes for a pump kick, but Zoey moves, and Maxxine gets stuck in the ropes. Neckbreaker from Zoey! She lands some chops in the corner but misses the one where she licks her hand. Maxxine with some strikes, but Zoey quickly hits a release German Suplex. Roll-up for Maxxine gets two, but a clothesline knocks her down again. Modified Stunner from Maxxine leaves both women down. Maxxine with forearms and follows with a spin kick to the head. Northern Lights suplex from Maxxine! Cool! Maxxine with a splash in the corner and it’s REVERSE CATERPILLAR into an elbow for two. Zoey rolls to the floor, and Maxxine follows, which backfires as Zoey runs her into the apron. Springboard dropkick misses, and Maxxine looks for the Sharpshooter, but hesitates, and Zoey gets the roll-up for the pin at 5:21.

Winner: Zoey Stark via pin at 5:21

-I’d say this one was a tick better than the two previous matches they have had this year. Maxxine getting reps and improving has been fun to watch on this show. Zoey gets the win back, and I am sure we will see this match again on Main Event. **1/4

-Video package covering Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker laying out Sami Zayn last week on RAW.

-Backslash! Tonight!

-Back to RAW as we join Penta vs. JD McDonagh in progress. The ref sends Carlito and Balor to the back. Chad Gable gets involved, but doesn’t help as Penta hits him with a dive. Mexican Destroyer gets the win!

-Backlash: IC Title: Dom vs. Penta! US Title: Jacob vs. Drew vs. Knight vs. Priest!

-SummerSlam! MetLife Stadium! Two Nights!

-WWE invades LA with Money in the Bank and NXT/AAA Worlds Collide!

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch has an interview and is interrupted by Lyra Valkyrie. They exchange insults, and Becky tries to land the first blow, but Lyra is ready, and they get into a brawl that ends up on the floor. Officials separate them for a few moments, but it’s on again, and Lyra stands tall. She’s toast this weekend!

-WWE takes over Perth with Crown Jewel sandwiches between SmackDown and RAW.

Tyler Bate vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Rematch from April 19, and that match is currently the Main Event Match of the Year. Can they top it here? Kaiser mocks Bate to start, and we get a lockup. Bate is pushed into the corner, but gets a switch and offers a clean break. Kaiser with an overhand slap to the chest and into an armbar. Bate kips up and spins to get hold of a leg. Back trip followed by a takedown, and Kaiser seems embarrassed. Head scissors by Bate, followed by a series of arm-drags. Kaiser blocks a suplex and slugs Bate down. Kaiser sets too early on a backdrop and eats a kick to the chest, but ends up getting the backdrop after a rope sequence. Dropkick sends Kaiser to the floor as we take a break at 2:33.

-Back at 4:05 with Kaiser in control as he lands right hands. Bate fires off strikes, but gets brought to his knees with some LOUD chops. Bate sucks it up and gets a T-Bone Suplex. Bate with strikes as he lands through Kaiser’s guard. Running forearms and then a running Euro Uppercut in the corner, and another. He powers Kaiser up into the Michinoku Driver for two. Knee-lift from Bate, and he heads up, but Kaiser brings him down and sends him shoulder-first into the post. Forearms to the chest but Bate fakes a right and lands a left hand. Saito suplex! Airplane Spin, but Kaiser goes after the bad arm. Bate fights through it and gets THE AIRPLANE SPIN! Would destroy me as I get motion sickness with things that spin. Bate charges, but Kaiser gets a tilt-a-whirl and throws Bate on his face. He hooks an armbar, and Bate taps just short of getting to the bottom rope at 8:55.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via pin at 8:55

-Good match, but I liked the previous one better. **3/4

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER tells McAfee only the hands of God will get him off Pat’s throat. McAfee vs. Gunther was not on my bingo card this year and I am curious if it does setup the long rumored GUNTHER/Goldberg match.

-Look back Cena/Orton I Quit from Breaking Point! Again, I was there for 2 Orton/Cena PPV Matches: Iron Man at Bragging Rights and WWE Title at Royal Rumble!

-Back to RAW as Jey Uso defends The World Title against Seth Rollins. Makes sense considering Jey has no Title defense at the PPV. Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker get involved as does CM Punk which gives us the schmozz ending. Are we getting a Six Man at some point or Bron/Seth vs. Punk/Sami? They could have Logan join Team Heyman for a one time six man match.

