Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.19.25

It seems WWE is putting this show o YouTube now, which can't be a good sign for WWE content staying on Peacock. I will keep reviewing it on Peacock until it's no longer there.

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Green Bay, WI

Giulia vs. B-Fab

-Wasn’t expecting to see this match, but here we are. Giulia is making her Main Event debut and B-Fab has started popping up on the show more frequently. Getting to work with Giulia is good for B-Fab, but she should be toast here. Even the announce team notes these two are on different rungs of the ladder. Again, that’s fine. Giulia controls with a side headlock and rolls into a crucifix for two. They reverse and counter pin attempts and the crowd appreciates what they are seeing. Fab gets am control and throws knees, but one too many as Giulia gets a roll-up for two. Modified Flatliner gets a two count. They start trading strikes on the apron and Fab tries a pump kick, but Giulia blocks and throws her down on her face. She then hits a neckbreaker to the floor in a cool spot. Back in the ring B-Fab gets tied in the Tree of Woe and Giulia hits a shotgun dropkick. Fab back with a dropkick for a two count after blocking a series of strikes. Giulia reverses a whip to the corner and avoids a strike on the apron. She lands a headbutt and comes off the top with a missile dropkick for two. Rings of Saturn, but B-Fab rolls to get a two count. B-Fab back to her feet and hits a snap suplex. She gingerly hits a heel kick in the corner and then a big boot to the face. Float over into a DDT gets two. Pump Kick is blocked again and Giulia gets a backslide for two. She hits a ripcord knee and finishes with a scoop slam into brainbuster at 6:28.

Winner: Giulia via pin at 6:28

-Giulia winning was never in doubt and that’s okay. B-Fab showed something here and again, getting to work these kinds of matches is going to be beneficial to her. Giulia makes thinks look easy and she was pressed a little her, but got the win as excpected. **

-Back to RAW two weeks ago where GUNTHER regained The World Title as he put Jey Uso to sleep.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER gets his victory celebration and the crowd is chanting Goldberg because they know what’s up. GUNTHER plays it off, but doesn’t go full Rock and claim Goldberg is the name of his accountant. GUNTHER turns his focus to Seth Rollins, but here’s Goldberg! I know most people hate this, but the man wants a retirement match and it’s in his home and he will put GUNTHER over on the way out. It’s also a fine match for Saturday Night’s Main Event and gets Goldberg on the show for the first time (I think). The crowd was into this and again, it’s good enough for a one off and GUNTHER can add beating Goldberg in his retirement match on his resume.

-Back to RAW last Monday as CM Punk challenges John Cena to a WWE Title Match, but Cena wants Punk to follow him to Saudi Arabia. Next week’s episode of Main Event will focus on Cena’s Pipe Bomb, but man was it fantastic last night. These two can feud until the Earth explodes into the Sun and I will be okay with it.

-Back to RAW as AJ Styles vs. JD McDonaugh is joined in progress. AJ gets the win and then hits Prison Dom with a Pele Kick. Balor pulls Dom away before a Phenomenal Forearm.

-AJ vs. Dom for The IC Title is official for Night of Champions!

-WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas in 2026! I like the black and white logo as they needed something to make it different from this year’s.

Cruz Del Toro vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

-Cruz has been busy as he just showed up on Evolve this week as backup for Lince Dorado. Another strong reaction for Kross. Just curious how long they keep waiting before pulling the trigger on a main roster show. It has to be coming because week after week on this show, the announcers put over the response he is getting. Kross works the arm and lifts Toro off the mat. Cruz back with kicks to the leg and he snaps off a rana. Cruz up top, but Kross catches him on his shoulders. Elbow from Cruz lets him escape and he comes off the top with a head scissors. He goes for a suicide dive, but Kross catches him on the way through with a forearm to the face. That sends us to a break at 1:45.

-WWE SummerSlam! Two Nights! MetLife! I still say the best match in that stadium to this point is Punk/Taker at Mania 29. We will see if anything can top it.

-Back at 3:55 with Kross throwing Toro across the ring and then hooking a reverse chinlock. Nasty boot to the face gets two. Kross uses the ropes to choke and Scarlett gets a cheap shot in as well. Suplex is blocked and Cruz hits a kick to the face to get a breather. Cruz with a series of strikes and then a standing dropkick. Cruz with another kick in the corner and he springs off the top rope with a dropkick. Quebrada gets a two count! Another head kick and Cruz tears off his shirt. Sliced Bread is countered and Kross hits a Doomsday Saito Suplex. One Final Prayer finishes at 7:53.

Winner: Karrion Kross via pin at 7:53

-This was okay and just gave Kross another win. **

-Clash in Paris commercial!

-Queen of The Ring Bracket: Well, we know Asuka beat Bliss, so she waits the winner of Jade and Perez.

-King of the Ring Bracket: Again, we know one result as Orton advanced over Zayn and waits for the Rhodes/Jey Uso winner. Man, we are getting the long awaited Cody/Orton match and Cena/Punk on the Saudi show.

-Back to RAW to see how Jey advanced to the semis as we join the 4 Way with Jey, Reed, Sheamus and Rusev in progress. This was a fun match with dudes hitting each other hard and then run-ins all over the place for a chaotic ending. Breakker, Zayn, Penta, and Knight all get involved. Seth Rollins is here after the match, but so is Cody Rhodes for the save. Seth wants no smoke at this time, so he leaves. Jey and Cody shake hands as they meet next week. Almost feels like WarGames season with the way everyone is lining up and getting involved. We are 5 months away, but you have to figure Rollins group will be in WarGames against whoever. Maybe John Cena gets a WarGames match for the first time?

