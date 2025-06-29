Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.26.25  

-Welcome to Main Event, and I will admit that I watched this show many hours after Night of Champions had aired. So fair warning as I will spoil NOC in this review. Plug time as here is my review of Clash of the Champions from Jan 1992. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Kairi Sane vs. Ivy Nile

-Howard informs us that it has been over five years since Kairi has appeared on Main Event. I have been covering the show for just over five years, so I assume it was just before I took the job. Nile with a ship to the corner and hits a running kick. She throws strikes in the corner and charges again, but Sane moves. Nile puts her on the apron, so Sane comes off the top. Nile moves, but Sane just rolls and then smacks her ass to mock Ivy. Sane ends up getting a clothesline off the apron to the floor and then passes out some bottles of Prime to the crowd. Back in the ring, Nile uses the ref to her advantage to take control. She sends Sane into the corner and rains down with strikes. Suplex gets a two count. Nile hooks an armbar and nearly gets a pin, but Sane bridges out. Nile slams her down while controlling the arm and gets another two count. Sane bridges up again and breaks the hold. Double clothesline leaves both women down. Sane with a series of knock downs followed by a Slingblade. The crowd is behind Kairi here as she hits a running elbow in the corner. Up top and she comes off with a superman punch for two. Nile tries a powerbomb, but Kairi gets a backslide for two. Nile back with a bridging German Suplex for two. Slam is countered into small package by Sane for two. Spinning back fist from Sane. She counters a throw attempt into a jawbreaker and hits The Insane Elbow for the pin at 6:34.

Winner; Kairi Sane via pin at 6:34

-Nice to see Kairi on the show. This was solid and the crowd was into it. **

-Back to SmackDown where Randy Orton beat Sami Zayn to advance to The King of The Ring Finals. Randy winning made the outcome of The Finals predictable which is fine. I think if Sami had won there would have been more drama, but I assume they also didn’t want Sami losing in Saudi and got him on the card with a win over Main Event favorite, Karrion Cross.

-Night of Champions commercial! Go watch it as it was a solid show and I enjoyed seeing Punk and Cena have one last big time match against each other.

-Howard runs down SmackDown’s card, which happened last night. Giulia winning the US Title made all the sense in the world. The Tag Title Match having no finish also made sense and I assume we are getting a multi team match at SummerSlam. Actually it wouldn’t shock me if they went TLC again or just a ladder match at the show.

-CM Punk and John Cena video package.

-Last Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight was put on the shelf by Bronson Reed thanks to a series of Tsunamis.

-Back to RAW as Balor tries to rally the troops in Judgment Day to get them over Liv’s injury.

-NXT Great American Bash: July 12!

-Saturday Night’s Main Event is also July 12. Geez, I wonder why WWE is stacking shows on that day?

-Michael Cole had a sit down with Goldberg. He is still pissed at GUNTHER for verbally assaulting him in front of his family. Again, I am cool with Goldberg getting a final match in his adopted hometown and using him to put over GUNTHER works.

-Back to RAW as Jade Cargill beats Roxanne Perez to advance to The Queen of the Ring Finals against Asuka. As we know, and figured, Jade beat Asuka earlier today and is heading to SummerSlam. Question is does Naomi cash in on Jade if she wins the Title?

-SummerSlam! Two Nights in Jersey! I’ve been in a Jersey mood as I have been watching Kevin Smith movies and documentaries on Tubi and House MD on Peacock.

A-Town Down Under vs. The War Raiders

-Theory and Waller argue over who is going to start, as Waller tags Theory at the sound of the bell. The crowd starts a “We Want Austin,” chant. Man, HHH and company are going to end getting this guy over as a face. Erik dominates and hits a pop-up headbutt and brings in Ivar for a splash in the corner. Slam from Erik and then he slams Ivar onto Waller for a two count. We take a break at 1:50.

-Clash in Paris! August 31!

-Back at 3:25 with The War Raiders still dominating and the crowd still chanting for Theory. Wild! Erik goes crazy with strikes in the corner and brings in Ivar who lands a knee and then Erik hits an even better one to the face. Waller blocks a charge with an elbow, but runs into a backdrop followed by a sidewalk slam. Basement Splash from Ivar. Waller slips out of a powerbomb attempt and “accidentally” sends Ivar into Theory. Waller knocks Erik off the apron and goes back to throwing strikes at Ivar. He tries to whip Ivar to the corner, but gives that up and hits a Flatliner for two. Instead of making a tag though, he hooks a cravat and tells us he can do it on his own. The crowd really wants Theory. Waller misses an elbow off the middle ropes and then charges into an ass splash in the corner. The race is on and both make a tag, but the crowd POPS for Theory. Again, wild! Theory runs wild, but Ivar rushes in and catches him with a boot to the face. He goes for a splash in the corner, but Theory catches him (nice power spot) and hits a powerslam. He preps Erik, but Waller tags himself in and so they argue. Waller drops Ivar throat first on the top rope, and goes for Rolling Thunder Stunner, but Ivar catches him and throws him at Erik. Their modified version of The Hart Attack finishes at 8:08.

Winners: The War Raiders via pin at 8:08

-Solid though with the right winners. The War Raiders were just tag champions and should be beating a team that is teasing a split. I am curious to see when they pull the trigger and how it positions Theory. **1/2

-Rundown of the Night of Champions card. I am part of a sports board that is mainly for sports in Western PA, but we have a wrestling board and a handful of us do a PPV Pick Em for WWE and AEW. I went 5-1 on tonight’s show as far as picks though we do confidence scoring to make it a little more interesting. I missed on Solo beating Jacob for The US Title.

-Back to RAW as Cody Rhodes beats Jey Uso to advance to The King of the Ring Finals against Randy Orton. BANGER of a match here between Cody and Jey!

-Thanks for reading!