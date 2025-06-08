Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.7.25  

-I am getting this done about an hour before Money in the Bank starts. Quick plug as my review of WWF This Tuesday in Texas can be found here. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Michin vs. Candice LeRae

-It’s been a bit since both these women have appeared on Main Event. Michin offers a clean break in the corner, so Candice slaps her in the face and runs. Candice avoids a slam and clips the knee. She runs into a big boot to the face. Michin starts twerking and Candice bails to the floor. She wasn’t ready for that jelly, I guess. Michin suckers Candice into missing an elbow and hits another running boot for a one count. Another boot misses in the corner and Candice slams her down by the hair. Ground and pound from Candice and she hits a back splash on Michin’s back for two. Chinlock as she makes sure to bury both knees in the back. Candice with a snapmare and then a Mr. Perfect neck snap. Nice call by Vic as he notes, “that was perfect.” I see what you did there Vic and I like it. Michin with a small package for two, but gets caught with an elbow. Head-butt from Michin and both women are down. Michin starts rolling as she hits a dropkick and a series of strikes. More twerking and then the cannonball in the corner gets two. Michin heads up, but Candice knocks her off balance. Michin slides down and hits a Super German Suplex. Eat Defeat is countered into a roll-up with a handful of tights for the pin at 6:29.

Winners: Candice LeRae via pin at 6:29

-Solid match as they were given some time for a Main Event opener. Nice to see both ladies back in the ring and I enjoyed this. **1/4

-Video package on Jey Uso’s rise to WrestleMania where he won The World Title from GUNTHER. It then turns into a hype video for the rematch between the two which happens this Monday on RAW.

-Night of Champions: June 28th! Saudi Arabia! As we heard on SmackDown last night, they will are bringing back King and Queen of The Ring with the winners getting Title shots at SummerSlam.

-Peacock commercials!

-Back to SmackDown from last week where Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso get into a brawl with John Cena and Logan Paul. They have a tag match later tonight at MITB.

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso teamed to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Fun match with a hot crowd. Seth Rollins gets involved for the DQ and we get a tease of TSUNAMI off the top through the announce table, but we don’t need anyone dying, so CM Punk is here with a chair to save Sami. Seth tells Bron they know where Punk is going to be later tonight.

-Clash in Paris commercial!

-Peacock commercials!

-Back to RAW as Stephanie Vaquer beats Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for tonight’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Good match and I always enjoy seeing my Level Up “kid,” Ivy Nile getting a chance on the Main Roster.

-Shop WWE for Championship Belts!

-Peacock commercials!

Akira Tozawa (w/ Maxxine Dupri and Natalya) vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

-Quite a positive reaction from Kross and even the announcers make sure to mention it. These two had a rematch in London on this show earlier in the year. Tozawa starts fast and fires off right hands in to the corner. Head kick follows! He charges and gets caught with a boot to the chest as we take a break at 41 seconds. Okay then!

-SummerSlam 2 Nights in Jersey!

-60 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-Back at 2:20 with Kross dominating. He throws a forearm to the ribs and plays to the supportive crowd. Kross chokes with the bottom rope and Scarlett gets involved as well. That brings Nattie and Maxxine over, so Scarlett flees. Tozawa fights back, but gets swatted out of the air. Forearms in the corner and an overhead throw for two. He took too long to cover as he was soaking in the cheers. Wild match as the crowd loves Tozawa, but are really getting behind Kross. Tozawa counters a throw with a DDT and hits a Shinning Wizard. Tozawa heads up top and hits a missile dropkick. Kross spills to the floor and Tozawa hits a suicide dive. Modified Code Breaker back in the ring and Tozawa TEARS OFF THE SHIRT. Up top, but he misses and Kross runs over. Saito Suplex and One Final Prayer finishes at 6:21.

Winner: Karrion Kross via pin at 6:21

-Solid Main Event Main Event with a hot crowd. Kross dominated and Tozawa got the brief hope run before eating the pin. It’s not rocket science. **1/2

-WWE takes over Perth this October with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW!

-Money in The Bank and Worlds Collide commercial as they take over Los Angeles!

-Peacock commercials!

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch has pretaped comments for Lyra in advance of their IC Title Match at MITB.

-Back to RAW as El Grande Americano wins a really good Triple Threat match over CM Punk and AJ Styles to qualify for The Men’s MITB Ladder Match. I really want to see Punk vs. Styles and good that newcomer Americano. Rollins and his crew get involved as does Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. AJ gets distracted by it and ends up flying into the ring and Americano catches him with a headbutt that may or may not feature a loaded mask. Rollins and his crew leave Jey, Punk, and Sami laying to close the show.

-Thanks for reading!