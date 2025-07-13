Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.10.25  

-As I am starting this show, All In is at the 5 hour and 30 minute mark and SNME has been on for 30 minutes. I assume All In will be over by the time I finish this. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Providence, RI

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile

-Some trash talk to start and then a lockup. Nile gets the back, but Vaquer counters into arm control. Nile lands a forearm and Vaquer responds. They trade forearms and then Vaquer gets a head scissors into a roll-up for a two count. She gets another roll-up with a bridge for another two count. Vic mentions Evolve and WWE ID as my two worlds are colliding! Check out my Evolve reviews every Wednesday. Crucifix gets two for Vaquer. Nile catches her with a backbreaker and then a clothesline. The crowd is into this one. Cool! Forearms in the corner from Nile and then she hits the running karate kick in the corner. It’s kind of cool how much Nile has grown and become confident since she first appeared on Level Up years ago. Delayed suplex gets a two count, so Nile goes to an armbar which lets the crowd rally behind Vaquer. She fights back and gets another roll-up for two, but Nile knocks her back down and hooks a reverse chinlock. Nile escapes with a jawbreaker and rams Nile’s head off the buckle. That gets another two. I like that Vaquer keeps going for pins whenever possible as the name of the game is getting a win. Boot to the face but Nile responds with a German Suplex. She misses a boot in the corner and Vaquer gets a dragon screw leq whip. SVB finishes at 5:51.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer via pin at 5:51

-Solid match with a hold crowd. No Devil’s Kiss though. Probably too much for Main Event. **1/2

-War Raiders vs. LWO is our Main Event Main Event!

-SummerSlam 2 Nights in Jersey!

-Cena/Cody II is official for SummerSlam! You would assume Cody gets it back and then Cena starts the road to finding himself before retiring as the John Cena the world wants to cheer.

-Back to SmackDown as Cody Rhodes celebrates winning King of the Ring and before he can talk about Cena, here’s Randy Orton. Randy notes he had Cody beat but hesitated and it cost him. He tells Cody to kick Cena’s ass. Here’s Drew McIntyre after a 6 or so week vacation. Love the Bored at Work t-shirt. We needed Drew back! Drew wants Cody to win at SummerSlam because he wants to be the one to rip the WWE Title out of his hands and he won’t hesitate. That earns Drew an RKO from Randy.

-Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre set for Saturday Night’s Main Event and that match is over, but I won’t spoil anything.

-GUNTHER vs. Goldberg as well, and I should be able to catch that one by the time I finish here.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER talks smack on Goldgerg, who pulls up in a sick WHIP and gets a monster pop from the crowd. Cool! The man still has a presence about him and I have been fine with this match since the start. Goldberg drops GUNTHER, who bails before getting hit with a spear.

-Evolution II is tomorrow night!

-Iyo/Rhea hype video!

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch wants to pick her own opponent for Evolution and it’s only fair as Iyo and Stratton got to pick their own opponents. She has a point! Bayley is out and then so is Lyra. They brawl and Lyra stands tall this time. Triple Threat tomorrow!

-Evolution Battle Royal winner gets a Title Match at Clash in Paris!

-Last week on RAW in Pittsburgh, Judgment Day ended the Tag Title reign of The New Day and boy, was the Pittsburgh crowd happy to see it.

LWO vs. The War Raiders

-Wilde and Del Toro were just part of Evolve a few weeks back and it was a fun six man tag. LWO attack at the bell. Wilde gets caught by Erik but slides off his back. Cruz in and we get a double elbow. Quebrada gets a two count! He tries to out power Erik and that doesn’t work as he gets slammed. Ivar gets the tag and The War Raiders each hit a slam and then Ivar gets slammed on Del Toro for a two count. Erik back in and he delivers a heavy right hand to the ribs. Cruz slides out of a slam and uses his speed to get around Erik and hit a running kick. Double superkick to Erik. Stereo dives off the apron as we head to a break at 2:21.

-Clash in Paris! I will keep beating the drum vs. Punk vs. Styles there, but I don’t see a road to get that that match.

-Back at 3:56 as the crowd chants “WAR.” Cruz misses a charge in the corner and the tag is made to Ivar. Backdrop followed by a sidewalk slam and a splash. He misses a splash in the corner, but gets the boots up to block a charge. Bronco Buster misses and Cruz hits a head kick. Tag to Wilde and tag to Erik. Nice flying forearm from Wilde, but Erik is up. Wilde powers up to get a backdrop and lands a head kick. He heads up top, but nobody home. He rolls through and hits a jawbreaker, but a blind tag was made. The LWO start flying around the ring and we get a sweet Tornado DDT to counter a War Raiders double team. This has picked up nicely and the crowd agrees as we get a “This is Awesome” chant. Wilde with a middle rope moonsault. Cruz gets two off a Twisting 450! Sweet! Ivar breaks through a double clothesline and hits the hand spring back elbow. War Machine finishes at 8:01.

Winner: The War Raiders via pin at 8:01

-Everything after the commercial break was fantastic and hit a higher gear in the final 60 seconds. Fun match as they blended their two styles together rather well. Makes sense though as Power vs. Speed is always an easy story to tell. ***1/4

-SNME commercial! Still 45 minutes left in that show.

-LA Knight promo video package as he continues his war against Seth Rollins and crew.

-Back to RAW as we join Seth Rollins vs. Penta in progress. It is pretty impressive how seamlessly Penta has fit in on RAW and found a good position for himself after only six months. Great match and Seth gets the win which is fine because at the moment he is a step above Penta. For now! LA Knight flies into the ring and gets in a shot on Rollins and bails before Breakker and Reed can catch him.

