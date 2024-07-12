Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.11.24  

-This show has been on a nice little roll thanks to New Catch Republic and I worry with Bate being out with injury who is going to step up and keep this show moving. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa, Canada

Alba Fyre (w/ Isla Dawn) vs. Ivy Nile

-Lockup to start as they jockey for position. Fyre backs Ivy into the corner and shoves her while laughing. Ivy drops her and hooks a side headlock. She takes it to the mat for a bit. Nile gets a sunset flip for two and back to the side headlock. Running shoulder from Nile and she plants Alba on her face. Delayed suplex as Ivy shows off her power and even does some squats. Ivy is cool! She completes the suplex and gets a two count. Ivy gets distracted briefly by Isla on the apron and gets run into the corner. Snap suplex from Alba gets two. She goes to a chinlock which lets the crowd get behind Ivy. Nile escapes and kicks off. She ducks a clothesline and gets a belly to back suplex to leave both women down. The crowd is into this one! Slam from Nile and then another and another. Head scissors from Ivy followed by the running kick in the corner. Ivy comes off the second rope with a bulldog for two. Dawn on the apron again, so Ivy decks her. That lets Alba hit her from behind and finish with a Gory Bomb at 5:18.

Winner: Alba Fyre via pin at 5:18

-Nile controlled most of this match and then the distraction let Alba get the win. This was solid and I continue to be impressed with Nile. Just need to keep giving her work. **

-Money in The Bank video package. Rock solid show overall. WWE is rolling right now with their PPV this year.

-Back to Money in the Bank post show that was crashed by a PISSED OFF Drew McIntyre. This was great and the way they did the post show mixed with the press conference was fantastic. Again, it was very much like a real sport. Drew decks Adam Pearce and gets suspended and fined for it. I really hope the rumors of Wade Barrett wanting to return to the ring are true.

-Back to RAW as CM Punk wants a match with Drew and wants Adam Pearce out there. Instead, he gets Seth Rollins, who is rather annoyed that Punk cost him on Saturday at MITB. Punk explains his rationale and offers a kind of apology, but then notes he can’t be that sorry since it’s Seth. Seth calls Punk a gaslighter and a selfish bastard who burns bridges. He notes he is above Punk and promises to snap his arm when he is cleared. Seth got the better of Punk in that exchange.

-Later on RAW, Pearce tells Punk he will schedule a meeting with Drew to see if they can do business, but he needs Punk to stay home next week. Punk agrees to let Pearce handle Drew next week.

-Drew McIntyre returns next week on RAW! Short suspension!

-Recap of A-Town Down Under/DIY feud!

-SummerSlam! Cleveland! If all goes to plan, I will be there!

-Back to SmackDown as DIY get their big moment by winning the WWE Tag Title from A-Town Down Under. Great moment and I like how WWE gives big moments on RAW and SmackDown when a match/story doesn’t fit on their PPV/PLE.

-Back to Money in The Bank as John Cena announces his retirement. Obviously, it caused confusion of when, but thankfully he cleared that up at the post show press conference. He will be part of WWE in 2025 and is looking to make 30-40 appearances throughout the year.

-Priest video package hyping his upcoming Title defense against GUNTHER.

The Creed Brothers vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Dragon Lee)

-This is a rematch from last weeks where the LWO got the win. Brutus starts with Wilde and Brutus runs him into the corner and then the opposite corner. Wilde gets a boot up and uses his legs to choke Brutus around the ropes. Springboard dropkick from Wilde! Tag to Dragon Lee and we get some LWO double team action. Julius gets the tag and eats a kick to the face. He ducks a clothesline and gets an arm-drag. Sunset-flip for two, but he gets too close and Julius lifts him off the ground into a suplex. Tag to Brutus and the LWO start snapping off head scissors. The Creeds bail to the floor, but stereo dives over the top from the LWO send us to a break at 2:30.

-Badd Blood commercial! It returns Oct 5th!

-Back at 5:11 with Dragon Lee getting caught off the top rope. Blind tag to Julius which distracts Lee and now Brutus can SMASH. He covers with one foot for a two count. Creeds being cocky, dick jock athletes could be fun. Julius hooks a side headlock on the mat as Wilde gets the crowd into the match. Lee lands a strike, but eats a clothesline. He ducks another and the tag is made to Wilde. He runs wild (yep) and hits a pop-up Tornado DDT. He grabs an arm-bar on Julius, but Brutus breaks that up. Wilde with a ran on Julius. Dragon Lee back in with a kick to the chest and then a double suplex gets two. Dragon Lee up top, but Julius cuts that off. Wilde gets knocked off the apron which lets Julius hot an overhead suplex from the top. Now a superlex on Wilde and a Brutus Ball finishes at 9:13.

Winners: The Creed Brothers via pin at 9:13

-This was another solid match between these two teams. I assume we get a rubber match sooner than later. **1/4

-Wyatt Sicks fun as we are played the tape from this past Monday.

-GUNTHER video package! I’ve enjoyed Priest’s run, but it’s GUNTHER’S time!

-Back to RAW as we join Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan and Prison Dom in progress. Fun match and Dom finally gets a win on his father. The real story is the post match though as Liv gave Dom something Rhea never could and is so excited he hugs Liv. They then fall to the mat and it looks like they may kiss and “THIS IS MY BRUTALITY” hits and the place explodes. Liv and Dom sell it perfect as Rhea storms down to the ring. Liv runs for her life and Dom knows he is toast as he stares at the mat. Dom wants a hug, but Rhea walks away from him. Poor Dom!

