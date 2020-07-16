Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.16.20  

-Well, let’s see how different Main Event looks this week with Bianca back on the main roster. It’s like seeing my kids graduate! I’m sure there are others ready to take their place to get work in that have been sitting at home or in quarantined catering or wherever. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and MVP

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Shayna Baszler vs. Jessi Kamea

-Jessi is a student at the PC and she is the sacrificial lamb this week as Shayna gets to have a match for the first time in forever. This should be short and to the point. Even MVP questions if Jessi is really ready for this. Lock-up to start and Shayna toys with her. Shayna gets taken over with a headlock and then Jessi gets cute and tries to play her own mind games. That’s a mistake as Shayna is pissed and the slaughter begins. Shayna works the arm and hits the stomp on the arm. She fires off some kicks and then hits some clubbing forearms. Back to the arm and then some leg kicks for fun. Shayna gets a two count as this match probably should be over by now, but perhaps they just want to see what Kamea can do. Back to the arm, but Kamea fights back and gets in one shot. That’s all though as Shayna drops her with a clothesline for a two count. Shayna again goes back to the arm as she bends it in ways it shouldn’t. Kamea gets a fluke roll-up for a one count but can’t follow up due to the arm. She smartly decides to use kicks with her arm damaged but misses a charge in the corner. Shayna catches her with the Kirifuda Clutch and turns that into a modified cutter. A knee strike follows and the Clutch a second time ends this at 5:10.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via pin at 5:10

-Probably more competitive that it needed to be and if this was RAW I’m sure it would have been a 30 second squash. Since this is Main Event though perhaps they wanted to see a little from Kamea. This was basically an extended SQUASH to get Shayna in the ring. *

-Back to RAW where Dolph Ziggler is a guest of the VIP Lounge. Dolph is annoyed by the lack of thanks from Drew for helping him. MVP gives Dolph the thanks he is looking for and that brings Drew out to interrupt. Drew tells Dolph that he uses people: Mandy Rose, Big E, Heath Slater, and himself. He puts over Dolph for his in-ring talent, but promises to hurt and torture him on Sunday. Whatever happens Sunday is on Dolph. Drew gets in a shot to the jaw that drops Dolph and tells him he will finish it on Sunday. Again, ass kicking, cocky Drew is great!

-Back to RAW as Rollins saves Murphy in his match with Black. Rey and Dominick come down and Seth is screwed for his match with Owens. We join that match in progress with them battling on the floor. They head back in the ring and Seth drops a knee for a two count. Seth goes to a bow and arrow as Rey, Dominick, and Aleister all look on from ringside. Seth talks shit as he gouges the face. Owens fights back with right hands but gets cut off again. They counter and duck strikes which leads to Owens hitting a desperation Super Kick. Owens gets a flash DDT for a two count. He tries for a Cannonball, but Rollins cuts that off. Rollins hits a Blockbuster from the top for two. Owens fights back with another Super Kick, but Rollins avoids the Pop-Up Powerbomb and hits his own Super Kick for two. The Stomp is missed as is The Stunner, so we are at a stalemate as they fight in the corner. They head up top and fight for position as a Superplex is teased. Rollins goes to the eye and looks for The Stomp again, but Black, Dominick, and Rey all distract him which gives KO a chance to recover and hit The Stunner for the win. These two have good chemistry and it was fun seeing smart babyfaces use the numbers game against Rollins.

-After the match Rey tells Rollins he crossed every line and now it’s his turn. Rey says that on Sunday Rollins walks in with two eyes and will be carried out with only one.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Riddick Moss

-I guess with Ricochet and Cedric back on RAW, Carrillo drew the short straw and gets work on Main Event again. Nice to see Moss, who outside of his 24/7 shenanigans hasn’t done anything, get a chance to work in the ring again. Lock-up to start as the announcers talk about Moss’ football background. Moss uses his power early and talks trash as he tells Humberto he needs to bring more. Moss goes to work on the arm and shoulder. Humberto uses the ropes to flip out of an armbar, and fires away with right hands. He continues to use his speed to fluster Moss and connects with a dropkick. A rope assisted armdrag sends Moss to the floor. Humberto tries a springboard crossbody but gets caught and rammed into the ring post as we take a commercial break.

-Back with Moss in control, but Carrillo fires back with forearms. Carrillo tries to fly, but again, Moss uses his power to catch him and slam him to the mat. Power vs Speed is an easy story to tell! Moss fires away in the corner with good intensity. Carrillo gets a roll-up for two after escaping a suplex. A kick to the face follows and both men are down. They fight on the apron where Humberto gets a kick and then a missile dropkick. Back to the top and a moonsault catches boots to the face. Humberto goes flying across the ring off that and a modified neckbreaker finishes this for Moss at 7:00.

Winner: Riddick Moss via pin at 7:00

-Humberto goes from RAW teaming with Rey and battling Seth to jobbing to Moss on Main Event! Talk about a tough fall down the card. Anyway, this was solidly average with a story that is easy to tell. Moss needs work and should be a staple on Main Event for a bit as he gets more in ring work. **

-We take a special look at The Golden Role Models. Credit to the WWE as they have gotten behind Sasha and Bayley and have featured them on every show they can. Sasha and Bayley giving each other props is fun and we all know the split is coming, but I can understand why they are waiting. Sasha puts over Bayley as being better than Trish, John Cena, and Lita. These two are simply great together!

-Back to RAW again as we join The Golden Role Models vs. The Kabuki Warriors Tag Title Match in progress. Sane hits a desperation spinning backfist and gets the hot tag to Asuka. She runs wild on Bayley and even hits a hip attack on Sasha in the run. Asuka takes out both with a DDT/Bulldog combination that gets a two count on Bayley. They head to the floor where Asuka gets a knee strike. Back inside Asuka gets a two count. Bayley knocks Asuka off balance and makes the tag to Sasha. She gets a two count off Meteora and makes a tag back to Bayley. Probably was too quick of a tag, but they double team Asuka for another two count. Bayley talks trash as she sets Asuka up in their corner. Sasha gets the tag while Bayley takes out Sane. They trade pin attempts and Asuka hooks in the Asuka-lock. Bayley tries to save, but Sane is back to cut her off. Sasha is able to roll to the ropes to get the break. Sasha hits an elbow but a blind tag is made by Sane. Sasha eats a head kick from Asuka, and The Insane Elbow follows, but Bayley pulls Sane off the cover. Sane heads back up again and hits a forearm. She hits an Alabama Slam, but gets caught charging in with The Banks Statement. One quick tap later and The Golden Role Models retain their tag titles.

-Apparently nothing happened on SmackDown again. Thanks for reading!