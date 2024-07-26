Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.25.24  

-My latest Retro Review can be found here as I look back at Halloween Havoc 89. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Brinley Reece vs. Jacy Jayne

-NXT taking over Main Event! This is the first appearance for both ladies on Main Event. Jayne is rocking her Dr. Doom mask that Cody have to her. Lockup to start and Jayne climbs then ropes and floats over to send Reece to the mat. Cool! Reece flips over a drop down and gets an arm-drag into an armbar. Jayne goes to the hair but gets caught with another arm-drag and back into the armbar. Jayne sends Reece throat first into the middle rope and goes to a ground and pound. Jayne with a back splash in the corner and then a heavy kick to the back and then chest for a two count. Reece blocks a trip to the buckle and sends Jayne into the buckle. A roll-up gets a two count, but Jayne responds with a neckbreaker for two. Jayne runs into an elbow in the corner and gets caught with a belly to back suplex. Both women race to their feet and Reece starts running wild with shoulder tackles. She tries to float over in the corner, but gets caught. She sends Jayne into the corner off a head scissors and hits the front flip into a clothesline for two. She caught that clean! Jayne fights off the shoulders and blocks a roll-up. She catches Reece with The Rolling Encore for the pin at 5:11.

Winner: Jacy Jayne via pin at 5:11

-This was solid as they looked comfortable out there. Jayne is the bigger star at this point, so her winning was the right call. **

-Back to SmackDown a few weeks back as The Bloodline force Cody to watch Randy Orton getting put through a table with The Triple Powerbomb.

-This Monday on RAW: Rollins gives Ref Instructions to Punk and Drew!

-Back to SmackDown as Cody Rhodes builds up his match with Solo Sikoa. I caught the Arn Anderson reference he snuck in there. A-Town Down Under interrupt and a brawl breaks out. Boxer, Terrance Crawford hands Cody a steel chair and he takes out the former Tag Champs.

-That all leads to A-Town Down Under vs. Cody and KO. A-Town Down Under continue to have issues and Cody and KO get the win. The main purpose was to have Cody and KO out there as The Bloodline hit the ring. They hold their own, but Jacob Fatu turns the tide and I can easily see Kevin Owens vs. Jacob Fatu being in our future and that could rule. Cody is forced to watch Jacob beat the piss out of KO. Cody then gets put through the announce table with The Triple Powerbomb. KO then gets sent throat first with a chair around his neck into the post.

-Run down of The SummerSlam card! I’ll be there! 35% chance of rain at the moment with a high of 81.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER runs down Damian Priest and that leads to a kick ass brawl between the two that ends up in the parking lot. They’re lucky it wasn’t the NXT Parking Lot. They have done a fantastic job heating up this match in a short time and I am looking forward to the match now.

Alba Fyre (w/ Isla Dawn) vs. Ivy Nile

-After not having the women on Main Event for a few shows, we get double matches this week. I am sure Miss Peacockery took notice. This is also a rematch as these two faced of two weeks ago. Quick start as Ivy goes for the pin over and over, but Alba is out at two each time. Alba buries a knee to the gut, but Nile holds onto the ropes to block a whip. Nile gets a slam and plays to the crowd. Nile holds Alba up with a vertical suplex and does squats with her. Fun spot and the crowd loves it! They count along with each squat and impressively, she gets to five as we head to a break at 2:20.

-Cody Rhodes is still sitting in a broke down car with Metro outside StateFarm Arena. Bad Blood in is Oct and this will be continued later apparently.

-Back at 4:55 with Alba getting a two count as she gained the advantage at some point during the break. Dawn chokes from the floor as Fyre has the ref distracted. Snap suplex gets two! Reverse chinlock from Alba as the crowd starts to chant for Ivy. Alba releases and gets a two count. Fyre lands a chop and then mocks the crowd as they continue to chant for Ivy. Foot to the face gets another two count. Nile ducks a clothesline and ends up getting a belly to back suplex. Nile hits a series of clothesline and gets a head scissors. She hits the running kick in the corner and gets a bulldog from the second rope for two. Dawn back on the apron which is a call back to their last match. Nile gets rolled up, but is out at two. Nile hooks the Diamond Chain Lock, but Fyre is in the ring. Probably should have been a DQ, but I guess she didn’t touch Nile. Instead Nile releases the hold and drops her with a head kick. The distraction lets Fyre get the roll-up for the pin at 9:54.

Winner: Alba Fyre via pin at 9:54

-This was okay, but seemed to take a bit to get going. The good thing was the crowd was into Ivy and that’s a positive sign. **

-SummerSlam! Cleveland! 9 Days! Have I mentioned that I will be there?

-Back to RAW as CM Punk returns to let us know that he is medically cleared and he wants a fight with Drew McIntyre. Here’s Drew and he is ready for this, but says this match deserves SummerSlam and not Green Bay. Pearce clears up the confusion as the match is official for SummerSlam, but the match is off if they touch each other before we get to Cleveland. Seth Rollins is out and announces he is the special guest referee to pay off Drew attacking refs. I appreciate the logic there.

-Back to RAW as our Main Event saw Jay Uso and Sami Zayn get a win over Balor and McDonagh. I could see Sami dropping the IC Title to Bron and then forming a team with Jay to play off their history and have the chase the Tag Titles. It would also lead to them being there if the OG Bloodline need them against The New Bloodline. Speaking of Bron Breakker, he SPEARS Sami in half as Jay is YEETING with the crowd.