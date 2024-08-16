Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.15.24  

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 08.15.24

–Here is my review of Slamboree 94 as I paid tribute to Kevin Sullivan. I have Royal Rumble 90 finishes and that should be up in the coming days as well as my countdown of every NWA/WWF PPV Match from 1989. Now, it’s time for Main Event! Let’s get to it.

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi

-OBA FEMI! LETS GO! This is his first appearance on the main roster and this is Chen’s 4th Main Event appearance. Good response from the crowd for Femi as well. He should SQUASH the piss out of Chen here. This is non-title obvioulsy! Femi throws Chen around to start. Get used to it Chen! Lockup and Chen uses his speed to avoid Femi. Howard mentions that Femi’s first match on Level Up was against Dante Chen. I reviewed that show! Femi backs Chen into the corner, but runs into an elbow. “OBA FEMI” chant from the crowd! Chen off the top with a chop to the shoulder, but Femi gets a backbreaker and then just tosses Chen across the ring like a sack of potatoes. Running elbow in the corner from Femi gets a two count. Choke slam into a backbreaker! The crowd starts a “one more time,” chant! Chen uses his quickness and Femi ends up going shoulder first into the post. Chen works the arm and tries to get Femi off his feet with clothesline and forearms. Chen slips out the back and sends Femi into the corner. He then counters a slam into a DDT and the crowd appreciated that. Chen off the top but Femi catches him and tosses him across the ring. MASSIVE POWERBOMB finishes at 5:22.

Winner: Oba Femi via pin at 5:22

-Better than their Level Up Match from 2022 but that’s not saying too much. I would have liked to see Femi dominate more, but I assume they wanted to see what Chen could do out there as well. The key is Femi got the win and the crowd was into what he was doing out there. **

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to SmackDown as Cody Rhodes throws out a challenge to Kevin Owens for Bash in Berlin. KO appreciates the offer, but says he hasn’t done anything to earn a Title Match. Cody won’t take no and says he will talk to Aldis. We don’t get that conversation and just go to the graphic as it will be Rhodes vs. Owens in Berlin!

-Back to SmackDown as Solo Sikoa notes he is The Tribal Chief now and tells Roman to bring it. Don’t have to ask twice, as Roman is here and the place explodes. Roman charges and dispatches The Tongans rather easily. Solo take some abuse, but bails before getting speared out of his shoes. The Tongans attack, but Roman takes care of them again including a spear through the barricade. Tonga gets his ASS BEAT with a chair as Solo talks crap from the entrance way. “You want some of this?” while Roman is wearing out Tonga is pretty hilarious.

-Video package of The Judgment Day imploding at SummerSlam! I was there! Rhea and Priest are out for blood!

-WWE Shop!

-Bash in Berlin! August 31st!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Rhea opens the show and gets interrupted by HEAT MAGNET Dom and Liv Morgan. Dom saying Liv gives him tendies and lets him play video games anytime he wants still makes me chuckle. Rhea keeps them talking so Priest can find where they are and he pops up behind to a big pop. The brawl is on as they fight in the concourse and concession area. Liv SPRINTS as Rhea chases after her. This was sweet!

-That all leads to Priest vs. Carlito, which is joined in progress. Priest gets a rather easy win, but The Judgment Day attack. Rhea out for the save and The Terror Twins stand tall. Rhea nearly gets a Rip Tide on Dom, but Liv saves. The mixed tag match is going to have crazy heat!

-Hulu commercials!

-American Made video package! Team Angle vibes, which is not a bad thing at all.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Dragon Lee

-This has potential to be a MAIN EVENT BANGER! Nice to see Dragon Lee back as this match should give him a chance to work off some rust. Lockup to start and Kaiser lands some forearms after getting chopped in the chest. He takes Lee over with a side headlock as we get a “Les Go Dragon,” chant. Kaiser with a chop and he plays to the crowd. He clowns Lee by pulling at his mask. Lee back with a chop and he bounces off the ropes to get an armdrag. He sends Kaiser to the floor and tries a suicide dive, but Kaiser punches him in the face. He then hits a DDT on the floor to send us to a break at 1:28.

-1:30 of Hulu commercials!

-Back at 2:58 with Kaiser still in control. He charges in the corner, but blocks a boot and lands another chop. Another go and this time Lee is able to reverse in the corner and sets Kaiser on top. They chop each other as Kaiser just gets down off the ropes. Smart! Lee with a drop toe-hold into the middle buckle. He lands kicks and snaps off a head scissors. Lee with a flip dive over the top. He slingshots back into the ring and lands a kick to the face. Basement Dropkick in the corner gets two. Sweet! Kaiser goes to the eyes and goes back to the uppercuts. CHOP! Enziguiri from Dragon Lee! Running PK gets two for Kaiser! Lee with a roll-up for two, but then Kaiser gets his own enziguiri! Kaiser teases taking the mask off, but Lee lands a strike. That gets Kaiser caught in the Tree of Woe. Lee off the top with a double stomp for two! Kaiser counters a head scissors and tosses Lee throat first on the top rope. Kaiser with a twisting DDT for the pin at 8:21.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via pin at 8:21

-Wonderfully fun match between these two as expected. Things got really good after the break and they had the crowd rolling along with them. Kind of sucks to see Lee lose his first match back but Kaiser is the one being pushed right now. This was quite enjoyable. ***1/4

-Cody is still sitting in a car with Metro! Bad Blood returns in October!

-Hulu commercials!

-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne this Monday on RAW. That should be fantastic and both men are probably going to hurt a lot the next morning.

-Also on RAW, Women’s Tag Title Triple Threat Match!

-Back to RAW as we join Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn 2 out of 3 Falls for the IC TItle in progress. They pick things up in the 3rd and final fall. Just a fantastic match and you knew they were going to let them cut loose and give us the goods that we didn’t get at SummerSlam. That match was more about making Bron look dominant in winning The IC Title versus being a great match. Sami gets SPEARED OUT OF MID-AIR and Bron gets the pin to retain.

-Thanks for reading!