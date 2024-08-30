Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.29.24  

-Thank you to everyone who expressed their condolences for the loss of my stepfather. We say goodbye to him for the last time tomorrow. I love you Jeff!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: Amica Mutual Pavillion, Providence, RI

-In Memory of Sid Eudy 1960-2024 graphic.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Izzi Dame

-Izzi getting a chance here and I always like seeing one of my Level Up kids get a chance on the main roster. Lyra flips out of the corner and gets a shotgun dropkick. Cross-body gets a two count! Lyra hooks a side headlock and runs up the ropes in the corner to get the move to the mat. Dame tries a back suplex, but Lyra flips out. She tries to go to the ropes, but Izzi kicks her down. Dame stomps away in the corner. Back breaker from Dame gets two! Tilt-a-whirl back breaker gets another two count as Dame is frustrated with the ref. She continues to work on the back and lays the bad mouth on Lyra. Sit-out spinebuster for two! Nice! Another back breaker as she continues to target the back. Over the shoulder back breaker as she is using her size and strength advantage. Lyra pops off with a heel kick and lands a strike. Lyra ducks a clothesline and goes back to a headlock. That seemed weird! They move off quickly and Lyra gets a shotgun dropkick. Then another dropkick through the ropes to the floor. Lyra heads up top and gets a cross-body for two back in the ring. Dame fights off the shoulders and goes to the back again. Lyra escapes another tilt-a-whirl and lands an enziguiri. Night Wing gets the pin at 6:00.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via pin at 6:00

-I was digging this match and thought Dame looked better than Lyra. Now that could be the way Lyra was selling and taking the moves for Dame. Lyra winning is the right call as she is the on main roster, but Dame might not be far behind. **1/4

-Fantastic video package set to classical music of all the times KO has turned on his partners. This was great! Lots of Chris Jericho here which as we know, CHRIS JERICHO TO WWE CONFIRMED! “How come my name is on this?”

-Video package for GUNTHER/Orton and their history heading into Bash at Berlin.

-This Friday Bash in Berlin kickoff show at 10 AM on Peacock!

-Nattie narrates a video package on WWE’s history in Germany! First RAW outside North America was in Germany and headlined by Bulldog winning The European Title Tournament over Owen in the Finals. Great stuff! Mankind cutting a promo in German about Sid’s life being in danger hits different now.

-Back to SmackDown as Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes get a win over A Town Down Under. Expected result but a necessary step on the way to Bash in Berlin. KO teases a belt shot, but instead just gives Cody the belt and goes right to trash talking A Town Down Under as they head to the back.

-Unholy Union pre-taped interview and video package on their history with Jade and Bianca.

-Back to RAW (which I didn’t see a second of for obvious reasons) where Drew McIntyre rants about CM Punk. Punk’s music hits, but he attacks from behind and we have a brawl. Security tries to break up and get taken out by Punk. I have loved this feud, but I am getting ready for Punk to face someone else sooner than later.

-NXT No Mercy commercial!

-Cody Rhodes and Metro are still sitting in a car in Atlanta waiting on Bad Blood! There has to be a Hell in a Cell Match there just because of the return of a Classic Tag Line. I could be reading into that too much though.

-Back to RAW as Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed take their no contest match into the parking lot and Reed hits a TSUNAMI off a wall on to Strowman on the roof of a car. Cool!

-RAW This Monday: IC Contender Tournament: Reed vs. Sheamus vs. Kaiser; IC Contender Tournament: Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Prison Dom

Authors of Pain (w/ Paul Ellerig) vs. Alpha Academy (Tozawa and Otis) (w/ Maxxine)

-Otis and Rezar start us off as Brian James talks about MEAT SLAPPING. Loud Otis chant as they lockup is a stalemate. Another go and they take turns trying to run the other down and no go. Otis with a clothesline, but Rezar is still standing. Otis rolls under a clothesline and gets a knockdown. Tozawa tagged in and Otis tosses him on Rezar. Tozawa does a good job of sticking and moving as TOZAWA-MANIA is running wild. He makes the mistake of diving on both Authors and gets tossed onto Otis on the floor. That sends us to a break at 2:27.

-Back at 4:10 with Tozawa getting mauled as his head is bounced off the mat. Clubbing blows from Rezar and he yells to the crowd. Tag back to Akem and he lands kicks in the corner. “We Want Otis,” chant! Tozawa fights back and lands on his feet to escape a belly to back suplex. HOT TAG to Otis. Spinning back fists for both Authors. I wonder if Hemmingway ever took a spinning back fist? CATERPILLAR from Otis but the pin gets broken up. Rezar catches Tozawa and hits the SOS slam to take him out of the match. Otis nearly gets tripped by Ellerig, but gets caught and planted with a DDT from Akem. The Last Chapter finishes for the pin at 8:15.

Winners: The Authors of Pain via pin at 8:15

-Just a standard tag match with Tozawa getting the heat to build to the hot tag. Then just go from there to whatever finish and in this case they put over The Authors. Kross group needs to win something I guess. **

-Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy promise a Purge. “There you are.”

-Terror Twins video package to build to their mixed tag match at Bash in Berlin. Match should have crazy heat.

-Run Down of the Bash in Berlin card!

-Back to RAW for the in-ring debut of Uncle Howdy. I will keep saying it, that song SLAPS. That mask looks different for Howdy. I enjoy the Harper/Lee references from Howdy as well as the Bray Wyatt ones. Ivy Nile gets involved and then the Creeds save as Howdy gets in the Manidble Claw. That turns out the lights and brings out the Wyatt Sicks. Nile jumps on the back of Rowan but he carries her to the back while beating on a Creed. Back in the ring it’s Howdy vs. Gable and Sister Abigail gives Howdy the win. Good moment for him! Had to be a great emotional release. I have had a bunch of those this week.

