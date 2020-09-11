Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.10.20  

-Last week Main Event delivered a good show with a really good Ali/Ricochet match that gets my vote for Main Event Match of the Year (well, since I started covering the show in May). Can we make it 2 good shows in a row? Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe

-Taped: ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ Ninjas)

-Samoa Joe on commentary is a plus for this show! Tozawa plays mind games to start as he summons Ninja Power. Ali twists Tozawa’s finger and connects with an armdrag to counter his Ninja Power. A second armdrag follows, but Akira shoves off to break an arm hold. Unfortunately for Tozawa he gets caught with another armdrag and gets sent to the floor with a clothesline. The Ninjas surround him and Tozawa puts on a hood as we have a Ninja Shell Game. Ali tries to head up top and gets distracted by a Ninja leaving another Ninja to pull Ali to the mat. That Ninja unmasks as Tozawa as he now has control in the match. A neckbreaker gets a two count and Tozawa follows with an abdominal stretch. Tozawa fires off some elbows to the face for good measure. Ali looks to break, but gets shoved in the corner. Tozawa flips over a suplex attempt, but Ali plants him with a DDT. Ali hits a head kick and then rolls into an X-Factor. He puts Tozawa up top, but Tozawa shoves off. Ali lands on his feet and catches Tozawa coming off top with a dropkick for two. The Ninjas get involved to stop Ali from heading up top and that lets Tozawa get a roll-up for two. Ali has had enough of these shenanigans and finishes with a Michinoku Driver at 5:53.

Winnner: Mustafa Ali via pin at 5:53

-Short and solid match. Ali winning was the right call and you know these two could tear the house down, but that’s not for this show. **1/4

-Recap of Reigns being a Heyman Guy and winning the Universal Title at Payback.

-Back to SmackDown where Heyman speaks for Reigns now. We also see Sheamus take out Big E leaving a vacancy in the #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way. Jey Uso gets the spot thanks to Heyman and Reigns throws some shade to his cousin.

-We get the close of the 4 Way Match which was fun and hit all the right notes. Uso gets the win and I am curious to see what he can do in this spot with Reigns. It’s a fine start to Reigns heel run as what better way to get booed than by destroying a member of your family.

-Back to RAW where Drew McIntrye returned via an ambulance and took Orton out with a Claymore. Later Orton/Lee III and Drew ruins that as well as he delivers another Claymore. Orton sells the beating like a champ in the back with Charly and gets assaulted by Drew again and it’s another Claymore. The running gag of Orton eating Claymores throughout the show was fun.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Riddick Moss

-Tie-up to start and Moss uses his power to back Humberto in the corner. He wisely uses his quickness to escape and that causes Moss to smile. Another go and Humberto gets a hammerlock that Moss escapes. They jockey for position and Moss gets a side headlock. Carrillo shoots him off, but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Carrillo bounces back up and then gets a take down of his own. Humberto grabs a wrist and walks the ropes into an armdrag. He continues to fly all over the ring and gets another armdrag that sends Moss to the floor. He hops up to the apron but gets caught with a springboard dropkick as we take a break.

-Right back as I apparently skipped the commercial somehow and Riddick seizes an advantage and stops stomping away in the corner. Moss gets a dead lift slam for a two count. He buries a knee in the back of a grounder Humberto and hooks in a chinlock. Again, I will say Joe has been a welcome addition to this show with his commentary. Moss gets another slam and rains down heavy elbows. Moss goes to an abdominal stretch and Joe’s glee over seeing the hold being used is fun. Carrillo tries to hiptoss his way out, but his back is gone. A whip to the corner and Carrillo crumbles to the mat. A second one as Moss tells Joe that Humberto doesn’t have what he has. Carrillo charges out of a 3rd trip to to the corner with a clothesline. He fires away with some blows and hits a spinning head kick for two. Humberto heads up top, but Moss heads to the apron. They fight there and Humberto eats a heavy shot. A suplex is escaped by Carrillo and he charges, but gets caught with a stun gun. The neckbreaker finishes at 8:07.

Winner: Riddick Moss via pin at 8:07

-This was also solid and told a decent story. Moss used his power and ground and pound while Humberto tried all he could to fly and quicken the pace. In the end Carrillo got caught and it cost him the match. **1/2

-Back to SmackDown where Sasha injured her leg and didn’t want medical attention. Bayley helps her to the apron and then ends the partnership by beating the piss out of Sasha. This was tremendous and while we knew it was coming it was great to see Bayley be the one doing it instead of Sasha. Bayley needs to continue her heel run and Sasha is perfect as a face. It also provides a different dynamic from the two that we had in NXT. This should be fun and really should have Sasha winning The Rumble and challenging Bayley at Mania, but I don’t know if they will keep them apart that long. Bayley’s beat down would have epic with a crowd though.

-Back to Pay Back as The Mysterios beat Rollins/Murphy. Rollins put all the blame on Murphy and kicked him to the curb. It will be great when Murphy finally snaps on Rollins. Later in the night Rollins beats Dominick to qualify for Triple Threat Match.

-We go back to RAW this past week and Dominick has a Street Fight with Murphy. Dominick gets his first singles match win and Murphy gets beaten by the Mysterio clan with a kendo stick. Props to Murphy for taking the beating. Rey talking trash to Seth watching at home was a nice callback as well.

-Thanks for reading!