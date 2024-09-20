Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.19.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre (w/ Isla Dawn)

-Nice to see Sol getting a chance on Main Event, but I can’t see her winning this one, so we won’t get to see THE SOL SNATCHER. Fyre slams Ruca down by her hair, but Sol kips up and ends up getting a side headlock on the mat. Fyre counters with a head scissors, but Ruca does a hand stand to escape and goes back to the side headlock. Fyre backs her to the ropes, but Ruca avoids a throw with a cartwheel and then hits a face-buster. Superkick gets a two! Dawn gets involved on the apron and that lets Alba take control. She gets a two count off a kick to the gut and hooks a standing side headlock. She throws some knees and tries a suplex, but Sol floats over and hits a forearm. She looks to head up, but Alba knocks her down in the corner. Alba plays to the crowd to get them going and hooks a submission hold. Sol uses her power to get to her feet, and ends up hitting a sidewalk slam to leave both women down. Ruca delivers a back elbow and springs off the bottom ropes with a cross-body. A second one gets a two count! Ruca ends up on the apron and delivers a head kick. She comes off the top with a cross-body for two. Superkick from Alba is blocked. Isla on the apron again to distract the ref as Sol has a roll-up. The ref turns around and Sol gets a two count. The kick-out sends her to the corner where she hits THE SOL SNATCHER on Dawn. Awesome! Alba gets a roll-up with her feet on the ropes for the pin at 5:23.

Winner: Alba Fyre via pin at 5:23

-I enjoyed this as Sol got a chance to show of her crazy athleticism and they found a way for her to hit The Sol Snatcher in front of a larger crowd. Again, she had no real chance of winning, but she looked good here and was protected in the way she lost. Good stuff here. **1/2

-Video package on Cody/Solo!

-Hulu commercials!

-This Friday on SmackDown: Bayley/Naomi vs. Nia/Tiffany; LA Knight defends The US Title against Andrade.

-Back to SmackDown as Cody Rhodes successfully defends his WWE Title against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage. Wonderful match to kick off the USA Era of SmackDown! The Bloodline hit the ring as Cole yells for someone to raise the cage. Jacob Fatu is about to come off the top of the cage, but here’s Roman Reigns! Roman dominates and sends Solo packing. We get a tease of Jacob/Roman, but not this week obviously. The Tongans attack and Cody helps out Roman as they have a common enemy.

-Later in the show Roman says he doesn’t need a partner and this is still his show, and his WWE. He is not only The Original Tribal Chief, but The Only Tribal Chief. Cody is out and he tells Roman the WWE was his, but not anymore. They look like they are going to come to blows, but The Bloodline is out. The Tongans get to get their ass beat again as Jacob and Solo watch from the aisle. Roman signs the contract and Cody takes it from him to sign as well. We have a Tag Match set for Bad Blood.

-Two week ago RAW, Drew McIntyre beat the piss out of CM Punk and destroyed his bracelet before shoving it in his mouth.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as CM Punk cuts a fantastic promo where he keeps his voice down, while remaining serious. This was the perfect promo for Hell in a Cell and it was kind of jarring hearing someone say “kill you,” on WWE TV again.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPED MEAT in a HOSS FIGHT. Great stuff from Reed and Strowman as they broke the top rope, barricades, threw a fan at each other, slammed into cameraman, broke tables and walls. That spot where Reed threw a fan was EPIC.

-This Monday on RAW: Bron Breakker defends his IC Title against Jay Uso. Also, Sami Zayn faces Ludwig Kaiser. That could BANG! Drew McIntyre also returns!

Gallus (w/Wolfgang) vs. Alpha Academy (w/ Maxinne)

-Portland really likes Otis! Tozawa starts with Mark Coffey and Tozawa jumps on his back to deliver some punches to the top of the head. Tag to Otis and the crowd erupts. Otis with a knee that knocks down Coffey and Tozawa. The Coffeys try to double team Otis and that doesn’t go well for them. Otis uses Tozawa as a weapon as he swings him around at both Coffeys. He then gives Tozawa a slap on the ass and tosses him over the top onto Gallus. That sends us to a break at 1:44.

-SmackDown commercial! Now on USA!

-1:30 of Hulu commercials!

-Back with Tozawa holding a side headlock, but a blind tag turns the tide as Joe Coffey hits a clothesline. He sends Tozawa into the corner and comes off with a Vader Bomb. Tag back to Mark and they hit a double chop. Jumping European Uppercut gets two! Joe throws some body punches in the corner and then stomps Tozawa down. Mark back in and he uses the bottom rope to choke. Wolfgang adds in a cheap shot which leads to an Otis chant. Chinlock which gives the crowd a chance to rally Tozawa. He starts firing off punches, but a knee to the gut stops that comeback. Mark gets sends over the top to the floor and Tozawa hits Joe with a DDT to counter a throw. HOT TAG to Otis and he is running wild to the delight of the fans. Backdrop to Joe! Splash to Mark in the corner and one for Joe as well. CATERPILLAR! It only gets two though as Wolfgang puts the foot on the rope. Maxxine delivers a slap to Wolfgang and Tozawa knocks him down with a baseball slide. Otis hits Mark with a cannonball and makes the tag to Tozawa. He comes off of the top with the Senton Backsplash for the pin at 7:53.

Winners: Alpha Academy via pin at 7:53

-Just a fun tag match that played to its strengths. Hot start before Tozawa gets the sympathy and builds to the HOT TAG to Otis. **1/2

-Cody and Metro are still in a car in Atlanta, but are seemingly ready to get out.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Damian Priest did battle with Prison Dom. Dom has no business beating a man who was just The World Champion, so there wasn’t much drama as to the result. That doesn’t matter though as Judgment Day got involved enough to make Dom a threat and we get a brawl between Liv and Rhea. Priest looked like a MONSTER here and the crowd was crazy for him. Dom gets the win as he moves on to Bad Blood against Balor. Dom will be fine as he can eat losses for years to come and keep his heat.

-Judgment Day attack after the match and have the numbers game. Jey Uso is out to make the save, but he needs to mind his own business, and sure enough, that business SPEARS the YEET out of him as Bron Breakker is here. I can’t blame Bron for that. Judgment Day continue the beatdown of The Terror Twins. Good stuff as the crowd is pissed! Judgment Day stand tall!

-Thanks for reading!