Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.24.20  

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan

-Ruby came out with Liv but headed to the back to let her fight her own battle. Tie-up to start and Belair quickly gets a take down due to her strength advantage. Liv tries again but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Liv avoids a dropkick though and gets a head scissors take over and mocks Belair. She charges and gets launched face first into the top buckle. Belair kicks her around the ring and plants her on her face for a two count. She works the neck next and flips away from Liv to deliver a running clothesline. Delayed suplex to show off the power and a standing moonsault follows. Morgan out of desperation starts throwing hands, but gets swatted down rather easily. Bianca continues to work the back and connects with a shoulder to the ribs. Liv tries a sunset flip, but Bianca tries to stomp and misses. Morgan gets a roll-up for two, but then eats a dropkick that sends her across the ring. That gets a two count for Bianca. Back to a reverse chinlock and Liv elbows out, but gets thrown back to the mat. Bianca misses an elbow and Liv makes the comeback. She misses a double stomp in the corner and the KOD finishes at 5:28.

Winner: Bianca Belair via pin at 5:28

-This was basically an extended squash and Bianca dominated this match. Bianca continues to roll on Main Event and hopefully the RAW vignettes indicate she is going to get a deserved push in the division soon. *1/2

-Heyman narrates a video package about Reigns’ bloodline and their history in the business. This was great as it was cool to see Yokozuna, Umaga, etc get a bit of screen time. Also some cools pics of baby Roman with Hogan and Savage. I am all for this Reigns/Uso feud and I hope it does lead to Rock/Reigns at Mania 37. With it being in LA (we think), I could see The Rock coming back for that, but only if there are fans.

-Back to SmackDown with The Samoan Street Fight which was fun. Jey seems to be having the time of his life in this program and I can’t blame him. He even got the win for his team this week and played some mind games with Roman before leaving. Heyman’s confused look is always great!

-Hype vide on Drew and he has been killing it since winning the WWE Title. Just sucks there is no crowd there to see how well he is really connecting.

-Back to RAW for McIntyre/Lee II and this one does get interrupted by a returning Randy Orton. Using a chair on someone’s jaw is unique and leave it to Randy Orton. Orton then cuts a strong go home promo and I suspect they will deliver a very good brawl on Sunday.

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

-These two delivered the best match of my run reviewing this show 3 weeks back and let’s see if they can top it this week. Ali has been showing a bit of an edge the last few weeks and that is worth keeping an eye on as well. Fast start and Ali is already taking shit as he tells Ricochet he isn’t beating him twice in a row. Love it! Ali gets a shoulder tackle for a two count, but walks into a heavy chop. Ricochet sets too early and gets kicked in the face. Ali tries a suplex, but Ricochet is out and flips off Ali’s chest sending him to the floor. Ricochet misses a moonsault to the floor and Ali mows him down as we take a break.

-Back with Ali still in control as he gets another two count off a heavy clothesline. I am digging the aggression from Ali. Ricochet misses a kick and gets elbowed on the back of the head. To the corner and Euro uppercuts rock Ricochet. Ali tells him to bring it as he hits him harder. Neckbreaker gets a two count. Ali grounds things with a reverse chinlock as the fans try to rally Ricochet. He fights to his feet and elbows to break. He misses a head kick, but springs back into a kick to finally gets a chance to regroup. Ricochet fires off some strikes and hits a flying forearm. Now he gets to talk a little and hits a sweet kick to the chest for two. Nice back elbow by Ali, but he gets caught with a nice Dragon Suplex for two. That was nasty! Ricochet yells for Ali to get up and that gives away his position as he misses a charge. Ali hits a crossbody, but Ricochet rolls through and gets a standing SSP for two as Ali rolls it into the Koji clutch. Awesome! Ricochet gets to the bottom rope to break and Ali starts to slap him around saying it won’t happen again. Pinning reversal sequence ends with Ricochet getting a jack knife cover for three at 8:17.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 8:17

-Oh man that got cut off just as they were hitting a higher gear. The match 3 weeks ago was better, but this was still solid and I want to see more. **3/4

-Back to SmackDown where Sasha cuts on emotional promo on Bayley as she promises to take her SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bayley charges in and attacks while using some non PG language. Please hold off on this until Mania! Sasha winning The Rumble writes itself, but I don’t know if they can stretch things out that far.

-Back to RAW with Retribution being signed to RAW and some familiar faces getting new names and masks. They lay waste to The Hurt Business in the ring and other members of the roster in the back later in the show. It all leads to a tag match between the factions to close the show. The match was fine and enough people have dumped it on, but it will take some time getting used to some of those names. No finish to the match as foot soldiers from Retribution hit the ring, so Drew leads a group of RAW stars as the cavalry. Everyone hits everyone and Randy Orton sneaks in and hits Drew with the RKO because he gives no cares about this Retribution crap and has his eyes on the WWE Title.

