Leila Grey Would Like to See AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, Talks Journey to AEW
Leila Grey is down with the idea of AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships so that she and Jade Cargill can have more gold. The Baddie spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and also touched on her road to joining AEW. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
On if she’d be interested in AEW making a Women’s Tag Team Title: “100%. Leila Grey and Jade Cargill, we are the tag team champions of the future. Tony Khan, make it happen.”
on her journey to AEW: “My story with AEW is pretty crazy because I have not been in the business for a very long time. After I made my debut, which was in 2020 during COVID, I would say maybe about four months after my debut, I did get a Facebook message from QT Marshall. He asked me if I was interested in coming to Dark. ‘Of course I’m interested in coming to Dark.’ At that time, I didn’t have a lot of experience. I didn’t know what I was doing, but I was not going to let the opportunity slip through my fingers. I went, gave it my all, and I guess they liked what they saw because here I am today—the Baddie of AEW.”
