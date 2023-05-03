Leila Grey Comments On Appearing In A Bad Bunny & Drake Music Video

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), AEW’s Leila Grey spoke about appearing the music video for ‘MIA’, a song by Bad Bunny and Drake. The video was released back in 2018.

She said: “It was a few years ago, I think it was 2018. Before I became a wrestler, I was working in entertainment, working as a model. I was living in Miami and that’s when I got the opportunity to be featured in Drake and Bad Bunny’s MIA video. I did it. It was a very very very long day, but it was such a cool experience and getting to meet them, they are my favorite artists. Getting to work with them and be in their video, aside from wrestling, that’s one of my top accomplishments. I was in a Drake and Bad Bunny video! I’ve worked with other artists. I’ve worked with Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Doja Cat, Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane. Gucci Mane was my first video ever.”