wrestling / News

Leila Grey Debuts Her First-Ever Song ‘Baddie’

November 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Leila Grey Wrestlers Image Credit: Netflix

AEW and ROH wrestler Leila Grey is now working in music, as she has just released her first song ‘Baddie’. Grey was one of Jade Cargill’s baddies when she was still in AEW. You can hear the track and see the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Leila Grey, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading