Leila Grey Debuts Her First-Ever Song ‘Baddie’

AEW and ROH wrestler Leila Grey is now working in music, as she has just released her first song ‘Baddie’. Grey was one of Jade Cargill’s baddies when she was still in AEW. You can hear the track and see the video below.

Leila Grey- Baddie (Full Music Video) pic.twitter.com/aPpE369Hz8 — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) November 3, 2024