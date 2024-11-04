wrestling / News
Leila Grey Debuts Her First-Ever Song ‘Baddie’
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
AEW and ROH wrestler Leila Grey is now working in music, as she has just released her first song ‘Baddie’. Grey was one of Jade Cargill’s baddies when she was still in AEW. You can hear the track and see the video below.
Leila Grey- Baddie (Full Music Video) pic.twitter.com/aPpE369Hz8
— Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) November 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On How Certain Moves Have Lost Their Shine In Today’s Wrestling
- Jake Roberts On What Set Mid-South Wrestling Apart From Other Promotions
- Jim Ross Recalls Being the Scapegoat in Jeff Jarrett Contract Situation in 1999
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s Plans To Launch a New Company