Leila Grey Gets Married To Luke Kurtis
March 17, 2025 | Posted by
Leila Grey and Luke Kurtis have officially tied the knot. Grey posted to her Twitter on Monday to announce that the two got married recently, as you can see below.
The couple got engaged in July of 2022 at an OVW show. Grey competes regularly on AEW and ROH TV as well as OVW, while Kurtis is a regular for OVW.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS 💍🎉🥂
This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ✨
Official photos coming soon! 💙 pic.twitter.com/pqSyXpCK0k
— Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) March 17, 2025
