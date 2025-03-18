Leila Grey Gets Married To Luke Kurtis

Leila Grey and Luke Kurtis have officially tied the knot. Grey posted to her Twitter on Monday to announce that the two got married recently, as you can see below.

The couple got engaged in July of 2022 at an OVW show. Grey competes regularly on AEW and ROH TV as well as OVW, while Kurtis is a regular for OVW.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!