Leila Grey Weighs In On Jade Cargill’s AEW Exit, Says Jade’s ‘Going to Kill It’

Leila Grey is excited to see what Jade Cargill does post-AEW, saying that she’s “going to kill it” moving forward. Cargill reportedly exited AEW after losing her rematch to Kris Statlander on the September 15th episode of AEW Rampage, and is believed to be WWE-bound. Grey spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and talked about Cargill’s future. Highlights are below:

On Cargill’s reported exit: “Jade, why did you leave me? No, I absolutely do wish her the best. We did have a chance to chat [on Wednesday. September 20th]. She contacted me, congratulating me for the show. She said she watched it in support of me and that was just very, very sweet.”

On Cargill’s future: I told her that I wish her the absolute best and I know she’s going to kill it and to go be a freaking superstar. Which she already is, but [will now] go be a megastar because I believe she can do anything. We’re going to see Jade Cargill in movies and stuff one day.”