As usual, several WWE legends were in the crowd for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa. They included Lelani Kai, Bushwhacker Luke, Jimmy Hart, Tatanka and the US Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham).

Legends appear @WWE #WWESNME: Leilani Kai

Jimmy Hart

Bushwhacker Luke

Tatanka pic.twitter.com/qAxGivsdh9 — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) May 25, 2025