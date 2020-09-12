Lenny Leonard Set to Provide Commentary For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut

Lenny Leonard is returning to commentary for the first Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse iPPV. WWN has announced that Leonard will do commentary for the show, which takes place on September 26th at 8 PM ET on Club WWN, WWNLive.com and FITE TV.

The announcement reads:

The Voice of the World Wrestling Network Returns to iPPV at Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse: Ground Zero on September 26th!

When the WWN Faithful hear “WE ARE LIVE!” belting from the famous pipes of Mr. Lenny Leonard, they know that it’s time for top notch in ring action. The wait to once again hear those words kick off a night of professional wrestling is over! We are proud to announce that the voice of the World Wrestling Network will return to live iPPV on September 26th for the debut of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse.

Lenny offered these thoughts about his return: “I have a feeling Grindhouse may be unlike any event I’ve called in a very long time. Eddie Kingston designed Grindhouse to separate the weak from the strong. I’m eager to see who steps up and responds to Eddie’s call to arms. When the going gets tough who is going to fight and who is going to capitulate?”