Lenny Leonard To Induct LuFisto Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

As previously reported, LuFisto was named as an inductee into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. She joins a class that includes Jerry Lynn (inducted by Sean Waltman), Homicide (inducted by Chris Dickinson), Ruckus (inducted by Sonjay Dutt), Tracy Smothers and Dave Prazak (inducted by CM Punk).

GCW has issued an update on her induction, noting that it will be former ROH broadcaster Lenny Leonard that does the honors. The Hall of Fame’s first ceremony will be on January 22 at The Cutting Room in New York City.