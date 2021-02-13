WWE News: Leon Ruff’s Journey to NXT Chronicled, Ronda Rousey Plays Hades

A new video has been released looking at Leon Ruff’s journey into and through NXT. You can see the video below from the WWE Performance Center YouTube account, which is described as follows:

Leon Ruff’s journey to NXT was not easy, as he went through many hurdles and obstacles. Leon’s family experiences their absolute admiration for how far he has come and everything he’s accomplished, and Ruff wins the NXT North American Title just five months after being signed by WWE.”

– Ronda Rousey’s latest YouTube video sees her playing Hades: