wrestling / News
WWE News: Leon Ruff’s Journey to NXT Chronicled, Ronda Rousey Plays Hades
February 12, 2021 | Posted by
A new video has been released looking at Leon Ruff’s journey into and through NXT. You can see the video below from the WWE Performance Center YouTube account, which is described as follows:
Leon Ruff’s journey to NXT was not easy, as he went through many hurdles and obstacles. Leon’s family experiences their absolute admiration for how far he has come and everything he’s accomplished, and Ruff wins the NXT North American Title just five months after being signed by WWE.”
– Ronda Rousey’s latest YouTube video sees her playing Hades:
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Ryback In WWE, Styles Clash Being Considered Dangerous, WWE’s Mistake With Curtis Axel
- Jim Ross On Butch Reed’s Passing, Reed In Mid-South, His Memorable Match Against Ric Flair
- AEW Files Trademarks on ‘Forbidden Door,’ ‘Forbidden Portal’
- Triple H On Edge Possibly Challenging For NXT Title, Parker Boudreax, NXT Possibly Going to Peacock, More