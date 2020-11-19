wrestling
WWE News: Leon Ruff Retains NXT North American Title, Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis Clip
November 19, 2020
– Leon Ruff is still NXT North American Champion after this week’s NXT, albeit with unwanted help from Damian Priest. Priest punched Ruff, which allowed him to retain his title against Johnny Gargano. Ruff has since demanded a match with Gargano and Priest; you can see a clip from this week’s match below:
– You can also see a clip from the Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis blindfold match from Wednesday’s show below:
