wrestling / News

WWE News: Leon Ruff Set For The Bump, Stock Down Slightly

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leon Ruff NXT WWE

– New NXT North American champion Leon Ruff will be a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account announced that Ruff, who beat Johnny Gargano on last week’s NXT, will be a special guest on tomorrow’s show. The Bump airs at 10 AM ET tomorrow on WWE Network and the WWE digital platforms:

– WWE’s stock ticked slightly down on Tuesday, closing at $42.23. That was down $0.03 (0.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.56% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Leon Ruff, The Bump, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading