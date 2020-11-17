wrestling / News
WWE News: Leon Ruff Set For The Bump, Stock Down Slightly
– New NXT North American champion Leon Ruff will be a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account announced that Ruff, who beat Johnny Gargano on last week’s NXT, will be a special guest on tomorrow’s show. The Bump airs at 10 AM ET tomorrow on WWE Network and the WWE digital platforms:
#WWENXT North American Champion @LEONRUFF_,
You have been 𝒸𝑜𝓇𝒹𝒾𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎 𝒾𝓃𝓋𝒾𝓉𝑒𝒹 to join us this Wednesday on #WWETheBump.
Time: 10AM ET
Place: @WWENetwork & @WWE digital platforms
Dress code: Casual*
Sincerely,@WWETheBump
*title not required to stay around waist pic.twitter.com/87pLf703Y8
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 17, 2020
– WWE’s stock ticked slightly down on Tuesday, closing at $42.23. That was down $0.03 (0.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.56% on the day.
