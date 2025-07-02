– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, wrestler Leon Slater discussed his controversial 450 Splash spot in the Ultimate X match at TNA Rebellion, where he didn’t get caught by the other wrestlers. Luckily, Slater was not seriously hurt by the move. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

Leon Slater on how the spot came off: “To be completely honest about it, I don’t want to say I was disappointed, but I understand all attention is good attention. People mentioning my name brings people to my profile, brings people to TNA, which is only a good thing. I want these moments to live forever, and I was hoping the reaction would be more on the crazy feat of daredevilism and I wanted the focus to be on me jumping off of the thing rather than people maybe not catching me and me falling to the ground. I feel like that’s what this fell into more. I’m not going to say I was disappointed.”

On wanting the move itself to be talked about: “I was a little bit taken aback by it because my goal going into it was to have the maneuver itself be talked about. Any attention is good attention, especially attention on that level where it was talked about for days and days on wrestling social media and it was the clip being shared around. It was shared on ESPN, which does wonders for me and TNA when we’re trying to branch out and get on these bigger platforms.”

On why he thinks it was positive overall: “All in all, I think it was a positive. I was a little bummed that it wasn’t all about me, but we’ll get over it. I truly feel like that’s going to live in the TNA history logs as something that goes alongside Elix Skipper’s rana off the cage and Jeff Hardy’s swanton off the stage. My goal going into that was to make my own version of that and I think I accomplished that.”

Slater will now get a chance to face Moose for the X-Division Championship at this month’s TNA Slammiversary 2025. The card is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.