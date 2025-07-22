Leon Slater Didn’t Know AJ Styles Was Appearing After His TNA Slammiversary Match

Leon Slater was congratulated by AJ Styles after his X-Division Championship win at TNA Slammiversary, and Slater says the appearance was a surprise to him. As noted last night, Slater defeated Moose for the X-Division Title at the PPV and Styles came out to put Slater over. Tne new champion posted to Twitter to note that he didn’t know that was when the WWE star and TNA legend would appear.

Slater wrote:

“I HAD NO CLUE”

Styles was announced for the event on Friday morning, but there had been no word on when he would appear in the show.