Leon Slater Confirms He Didn’t Expect AJ Styles After His TNA Slammiversary Match

Although AJ Styles’ return at TNA Slammiversary was announced ahead of time, the exact timing of his appearance remained a mystery, even to X-Division Champion Leon Slater. As he previously stated, Slater had no idea when Styles would show up. In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Slater reiterated that he genuinely didn’t know Styles would appear right after his match. Despite the surprise, he called it the best night of his life. Here are highlights:

On his emotions during Slammiversary: “It was a whole lot of emotions. I don’t think there was really one prominent one because it’s — I’ve been striving to be the youngest X Division Champion, for, at least like a year and a half now, you know what I’m saying? Since I got to TNA. Honestly, even before that, I’ve always wanted to be the X Division Champion. I was the TNA kid growing up, and X Division is what captured us all, I like to think, so, I think if you came up during the era that I did and especially in the U.K. where if you didn’t have the Sky Sports or the big TV channels and you couldn’t watch the SmackDowns and the Raws, you were a TNA kid because that was the most accessible program, right? So when the ref’s hand hit three, it was (a) really weird feeling because it’s been something that I’ve been striving for and it’s been my goal and in the back of my head, I’ve always known that it will happen one day… I’m a big manifester, I’m a big believer that if you can speak something out into the world and work hard towards it, then it will happen so it’s been something I’ve been preparing for like that. But, it’s been something I’ve been preparing for for so long, when the reality of the moment actually hits you, it doesn’t feel real, you know what I mean? Because it’s like, I’ve been striving after this thing for so long and now it’s finally here. So, it really was like an overwhelming combination of emotions and on top of that, my family was in the front row. I had a bunch of friends out in the crowd, so it really was the best night of my life, man, to keep it short and sweet. It was the best night of my life, Slammiversary 2025.”

On the overwhelming moment: “It was insane because I had absolutely zero clue that was happening, and that’s for real. I had zero clue that A.J. Styles was coming out and obviously, we have the run sheet in the back and I see that he was after me so I was like, cool, I’ll do my thing, I’ll get out, A.J. will come and do his thing and I’ll watch, and then I was in the ring, obviously doing my celebration and that and then ‘Let’s Get Ready To Fly’ hits, and you lots saw it. I was jumping around, I was running, I lost my mind bro because again, as a teenage kid, A.J. Styles is that guy. He’s the reason that people like me are in the position that I am now. He crafted this X Division style if you wanna call it so to have his return be shared with me is something I’m never, ever, ever gonna forget and again, it’s one of those feelings where I was so happy that he came out for me, I was so excited that he came out for me, and it was another super overwhelming moment. I think if you watched it back, there’s a moment where I’m near the ropes and I put my head into my sleeve because I start tearing up. It really was a special night and A.J. Styles was the cherry on top.”

On wanting to wrestle Styles in TNA: “1,000 percent, 1,000 percent and honestly, I think after Sunday, if he is gonna have one more match in TNA, I think the opponent has become clear, and I think the story within itself. The first X Division Champion versus the youngest-ever and the current, I think would do wonders for me and my career, and for TNA, that’s a huge deal for us, you know? I’ma say when, I’m not gonna say if. Again, I’m a big believer in speaking things into existence so when A.J. has that one last match in TNA, I’ll be waiting.”