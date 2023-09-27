Leon Slater Announced for Impact Wrestling UK Invasion Tour

– Impact Wrestling has been announced for the upcoming Impact UK Invasion tour set for next month. The tour is scheduled for October 26 to 29. Also, Slater will be defending his North Wrestling Title at Impact Turning Point 2023 in Newcastle, England on October 27. You can view the announcement below:

🇬🇧 BREAKING NEWS 🇬🇧 One of the youngest, hottest free agents in professional wrestling, @LEONSLATER_, will defend the @NORTH_NCL Wrestling Championship at Turning Point in Newcastle on October 27th! TICKETS 🔖 https://t.co/3XBO4Adedj#IMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/Ijz9Ns9y5v — IMPACT Wrestling UK (@IMPACTUK) September 27, 2023