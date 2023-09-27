wrestling / News

Leon Slater Announced for Impact Wrestling UK Invasion Tour

September 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - Leon Slater Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has been announced for the upcoming Impact UK Invasion tour set for next month. The tour is scheduled for October 26 to 29. Also, Slater will be defending his North Wrestling Title at Impact Turning Point 2023 in Newcastle, England on October 27. You can view the announcement below:

