Leon Slater Discusses His Biggest Influences in Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Ash Rose, TNA Wrestling talent Leon Slater discussed the influences in his wrestling career when he started training. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Leon Slater on his biggest influences: “So I don’t know if it was one specific person that influenced me to start training, but my guys growing up were always the Hardys, Shelton Benjamin, and Rob Van Dam. They were my four guys. So I guess just the combined influence of them and seeing them make the moment theirs, whether that was – Jeff, Matt and RVD with the crazy stunts off the ladders and the frog splashes through the tables and all the ECW stuff, whether that was Shelton just busting out some crazy athletic stuff I think that really inspired me and just wrestling in general, right?”

On how he was always into wrestling: “Like, I don’t really remember a time in my life where wrestling wasn’t what I was into. So like, I think for me, wrestling was always something i was going to get into. It was not a matter of if it was just a matter of when. But growing up, those four guys, Matt, Jeff, RVD and Shelton were, were huge influences on me as a kid.”