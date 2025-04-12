Leon Slater Discusses Representing the UK in TNA Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, TNA star Leon Slater discussed his background in the British wrestling scene and representing the UK in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Leon Slater on his UK background: “It’s an immense pride to – that I have in, in being from the UK because, not to sound like I’m whining or complaining because we all love the way it is over here, but, it’s not easy being from the UK and wanting to break through into America, right? Like even outside of just getting inspired, there’s visa issues, there’s flight costs that, are way higher for us. So the fact that I’m one of the lucky few and one of the few that’s managed to kind of cross that line, to excuse the pun, into TNA and into the States is something that I take great pride in.”

On representing the UK: “It’s something that keeps me working, like whether it’s a day where, I’m not really feeling like going to the gym or I’m not really feeling like designing some new gear or whatever the case may be. I have to remember that it’s not just me I’m representing. It’s not just my family i’m representing. It’s my whole country, right? As well as Joe (Hendry). Joe’s leading the charge for us right now over in TNA, for TNA and the UK, right? So I’m just trying to follow suit and what he’s doing. One day I’ll be in the same position he is with that belt around my shoulder.”