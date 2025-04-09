Leon Slater Is Excited For Chance to Win X-Division Title At TNA Rebellion

Leon Slater says that winning the TNA X-Division Championship is a childhood dream of his. Slater will be part of the Ultimate X match at TNA Rebellion with Moose putting his title on the line in the bout, and he spoke with Ash Rose for a new interview in which he weighed in on being part of the match.

“I’m extremely excited,” Slater said (per Fightful). “Not only because it’s my first Ultimate X match that’s going to take place at Rebellion, but it’s my second chance at the X Division title, which is something ever since I got to TNA, even before I got to TNA, that I’ve had my eye on since I was a child, right?”

He continued, “So, this is my second chance not only to win it, but to put my name in the history books and be the youngest ever X Division champion in TNA history. So I’m very excited for Rebellion. I’m very excited for April 27th because I truly believe that this is my time to put my name in the books.”

TNA Rebellion takes place on April 27th.