Leon Slater Names His Favorite Opposition From 2022 And His Plans For 2023

Leon Slater spoke in a recent interview with PWMania.com and shared some details from his history as a wrestler and his goals for the immediate future. The performer spoke about the names that inspired him initially as well as who his favorite fights were against this past year. He concluded with a look forward to the upcoming year. You can read a few highlights from Slater below.

On his inspirations and influences as a wrestler: “There are a lot, but definitely, at first, it was Jeff Hardy. He was my guy as I loved the look, the crazy moves, and the hairstyle he had. My top 3 growing up were Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, and RVD. They were the ones I wanted to be like. Once I got more into the world of wrestling and training and being part of ring crews, I would say people like Michael Oku, who to this day I will say is my hero. I really look up to him. Dan Maloney is another person I have looked up to with Dereiss, they are great. Also, with my style, I really look up to Will Ospreay. He is phenomenal. I think people like him and Ricochet show how amazing the talent is out there now which I aspire to be like.”

On his favorite moments from 2022: “That’s a tough question as I took on some incredible wrestlers. Zack Sabre Jr. Mike Bailey. Lio Rush. RKJ. So many solid names there’s so many to mention. But I’d say my match in PROGRESS against Konosuke Takeshita was the best. It was crazy man and he is amazing. The crowd were so into it and everything felt right, so that’s a real stand out for me.”

On his hopes for what 2023 will bring: “I mean, it’s been an amazing start to the year. I spent New Year’s at Atlantic City and then to be performing at such a great company like GCW, to have your hotel paid, flights paid and perform in front of a great crowd was amazing. The same can be said for January 22nd, so I just want to keep performing at these big shows. I want to perform in more places across America, Japan would be a dream, I would love to go there and back home, I want to compete against the best everywhere I can as I truly think it’s a big year for me.”